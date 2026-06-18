Oklahoma adds All CUSA outfielder Macie Harter

Patty Gasso’s ‘Go Boomer’ has entered the chat. Shortly after Gasso indicated an Oklahoma transfer addition, former Middle Tennessee outfielder Macie Harter committed to the Sooners on Thursday.

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Harter is coming off a career year where she batted .346 with 15 doubles, four triples and seven home runs while stealing 19 bases. She is the first Oklahoma addition through the portal this offseason. With the departures of Kasidi Pickering and Abby Dayton, Oklahoma will need to fill an outfield spot. Harter will likely compete with No. 1 overall incoming recruit Payton Westra for a starting spot in left field.