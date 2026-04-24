Oklahoma sets new single-season home run record

Oklahoma softball has officially done what’ve has been expected for months, breaking its own single-season home run record from 2021. The Sooners officially have hit 162 home runs in 50 games after hitting 161 homers in 60 games back in their 2021 national championship run.

Every Oklahoma hitter has at least three home runs this season. Seven different players have double-digit blasts, including freshmen Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniel. Freshman Kendall Wells has led the way with 35 as she closes in on the individual single-season record of 37.

Wells broke two records with one swing on Friday against Georgia. Her second-inning homer broke the team record and set a new single-season record, passing Lauren Chamberlain’s previous program record.