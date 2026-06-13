Oklahoma State lands commitment from former Utah utility Kennedy Proctor

Kenny Gajewski has landed his first big transfer addition of the 2026 offseason. Former Utah utility Kennedy Proctor announced her commitment to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Super pumped to announce my commitment to Oklahoma State University, go pokes! pic.twitter.com/zEji6tKK22 — Kennedy Proctor #37 (@ProctorKennedy) June 13, 2026

After a solid freshman year, Proctor boosted all of her offensive numbers. The rising junior had a .338 batting average with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 RBIs. She also saw her walks increase from seven to 34. Proctor primarily played behind the plate but has plenty of experience in a corner outfield spot as well, making her available to fill in the void for either the graduated Audrey Schneidmiller or Claire Timm.