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Oregon's Amari Harper joins 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon55 minutes agoBradyVernon

Amari Harper joins a loaded 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class. The Oregon Duck utility player has been a rising star over the past few years and will take that to the next level.

Harper had a breakout season at Texas A&M in 2025. The lefty swinger earned all-SEC Second Team honors after ranking eighth in the league in batting average (.421), fourth in on-base percentage (.536), while having eight home runs, 11 doubles and 51 RBIs. She sustained that success at Oregon in her senior year, having a similar projection. She is also a proven defender at multiple infield positions and in the outfield.

Other 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

  • Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens
  • Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady
  • Arizona’s Sydney Stewart
  • Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown
  • Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy
  • Texas’ Reese Atwood
  • Texas’ Leighann Goode
  • Belmont’s Maya Johnson
  • Florida’s Kenleigh Cahalan
  • Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson
  • UCLA’s Jordan Woolery
  • UCLA’s Megan Grant
  • UCLA’s Taylor Tinsley

See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.

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