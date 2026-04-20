Oregon's Amari Harper joins 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class
Amari Harper joins a loaded 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class. The Oregon Duck utility player has been a rising star over the past few years and will take that to the next level.
Harper had a breakout season at Texas A&M in 2025. The lefty swinger earned all-SEC Second Team honors after ranking eighth in the league in batting average (.421), fourth in on-base percentage (.536), while having eight home runs, 11 doubles and 51 RBIs. She sustained that success at Oregon in her senior year, having a similar projection. She is also a proven defender at multiple infield positions and in the outfield.
Other 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients
- Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens
- Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady
- Arizona’s Sydney Stewart
- Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown
- Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy
- Texas’ Reese Atwood
- Texas’ Leighann Goode
- Belmont’s Maya Johnson
- Florida’s Kenleigh Cahalan
- Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson
- UCLA’s Jordan Woolery
- UCLA’s Megan Grant
- UCLA’s Taylor Tinsley
See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.