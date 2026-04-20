Oregon's Amari Harper joins 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class

Amari Harper joins a loaded 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Class. The Oregon Duck utility player has been a rising star over the past few years and will take that to the next level.

Harper had a breakout season at Texas A&M in 2025. The lefty swinger earned all-SEC Second Team honors after ranking eighth in the league in batting average (.421), fourth in on-base percentage (.536), while having eight home runs, 11 doubles and 51 RBIs. She sustained that success at Oregon in her senior year, having a similar projection. She is also a proven defender at multiple infield positions and in the outfield.

Other 2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady

Arizona’s Sydney Stewart

Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown

Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy

Texas’ Reese Atwood

Texas’ Leighann Goode

Belmont’s Maya Johnson

Florida’s Kenleigh Cahalan

Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson

UCLA’s Jordan Woolery

UCLA’s Megan Grant

UCLA’s Taylor Tinsley

See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.