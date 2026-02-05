Skip to main content
OU Pitching Coach Jen Rocha Steps Away Due to a Health Matter

by: Softball America Staff1 hour ago

Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso announced that associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will be away from the team for an undetermined period due to a health matter.

Former Sooner pitcher Karlie Keeney has been hired as an interim coach and will assist with the pitching staff during Rocha’s absence. Keeney was a member of Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship team and previously served as the program’s student assistant pitching coach.

In her lone season with the Sooners, Keeney posted a 6-1 record with a 1.82 ERA after transferring from Liberty.

No. 3 Oklahoma opens the season Thursday at Arizona State before a three-game series at Arizona. All games will stream on ESPN+.

