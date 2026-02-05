OU Pitching Coach Jen Rocha Steps Away Due to a Health Matter

Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso announced that associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will be away from the team for an undetermined period due to a health matter.

Former Sooner pitcher Karlie Keeney has been hired as an interim coach and will assist with the pitching staff during Rocha’s absence. Keeney was a member of Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship team and previously served as the program’s student assistant pitching coach.

In her lone season with the Sooners, Keeney posted a 6-1 record with a 1.82 ERA after transferring from Liberty.

No. 3 Oklahoma opens the season Thursday at Arizona State before a three-game series at Arizona. All games will stream on ESPN+.