OU Pitching Coach Jen Rocha Steps Away Due to a Health Matter
Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso announced that associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha will be away from the team for an undetermined period due to a health matter.
Former Sooner pitcher Karlie Keeney has been hired as an interim coach and will assist with the pitching staff during Rocha’s absence. Keeney was a member of Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship team and previously served as the program’s student assistant pitching coach.
Top 10
- 1
Super Bowl LX
Recruiting rankings for starters
- 2New
Gus Malzahn
Leaves lasting impression on SEC
- 3Breaking
SEC Baseball
Preseason Poll released
- 4
NCAA
Limited regulation continues
- 5Hot
Instant Impact
2026 recruits ready to help now
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
In her lone season with the Sooners, Keeney posted a 6-1 record with a 1.82 ERA after transferring from Liberty.
No. 3 Oklahoma opens the season Thursday at Arizona State before a three-game series at Arizona. All games will stream on ESPN+.