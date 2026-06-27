P5 Patriot Games Day 2 Notebook

The Triple Crown P5 Patriot Games tournament is in full swing…literally. If the record-setting collegiate season showed us the power in our game today, the future is not slowing down. It is well known that pitching here at elevation is tough, yet some of the swings were not defined by altitude. The next generation of talent is showcasing their abilities and could challenge any pitching staff at the next level. Here is a list of standouts we saw on day two.

P5 Patriot Games Day 2 Standouts

Taylor Workman (2027 Clemson commit / Warrior Academy) has continued to show elite skills on both sides of the ball. She can play several positions, covers the bunt well, and has a plus arm with a quick release. The Clemson commit has power in her swing, crushing a home run to dead center, and the ability to steal bases. Tiger fans have a lot to be excited about with this one.

Finlee Williams (2027 Oklahoma commit / Texas Glory) is one of the most complete players in her class. She crushed a home run in this contest that was out of the park in a hurry. Her bat-to-ball skills are elite, she can steal bases, and she can run balls down in the outfield. Look for this one to make some noise early in her career.

Hope Gaudio (2027 LSU commit / Texas Glory) continues to elevate her game. A solid defender in the middle of the infield, her offensive power continues to shine. She understands how to land her barrel on time and is quick and explosive in the zone.

Shayla Bahr (2027 Florida commit / Georgia Impact) is going to make a lot of noise in Gainesville. The sweet-swinging lefty gets on the plane quickly and drives the ball well to the opposite field. She can identify pitches she wants to hit and commits to her process. With base-stealing ability and power in the bat, she can impact the game in multiple ways.

Nina Carcone (2027 Florida commit / Georgia Impact) is another talented prospect headed to the Swamp. The middle infielder has only continued to grow her game on both sides of the ball. She understands her body in space at the plate, has an adjustable swing, and generates power from her lower half. Defensively, with smooth hands, a plus arm, quick release, and the ability to play on one foot, she has all the tools to be an elite middle infielder at the next level.

Kate McCartney (2028 / Lady Magic) is an elite athlete playing shortstop for the Lady Magic squad. She has power that translates well in her swing and is a durable athlete who can play for days. She has a strong arm, can make plays from the 5/6 hole, and has a smooth release. Offensively, she crushed a home run to left and drove a long single to the right-center gap, showcasing her ability to be on time in her swing.

Emma Johnson (2028 / Lady Magic) is one of the top power-hitting catchers in her class. She hit two home runs in this contest to the opposite field. Her ability to let the ball travel and transfer power is elite. She is a plus receiver with a strong arm and steals strikes for her pitcher. She commands the field and blocks well in the dirt. This is one to get eyes on in the class.

Lucely “Tita” Kutz (2028 / Epic National 18u) is an athletic, gritty shortstop on the Epic National 18u team. She can drive the ball with power and has a repeatable, fundamental swing. Kutz is a leader, has soft hands, and isn’t afraid to get her nose in there on defense.

Star Gutierrez (2028 / Warrior Academy) is one of the top outfielders in the class. She is a true lefty with a sweet, smooth swing. She is balanced in her approach and can utilize the ground for power. Defensively, she can cover gap to gap and goes back on the ball with ease. With a plus arm, she provides the potential to save runs on defense.

Vivian McKernan (2028 / Texas Glory 16u) is a highly athletic shortstop on the 16u Texas Glory squad. She is explosive defensively, with both horizontal and vertical movement. She has clean arm action and moves her feet well. Offensively, she showcased her ability to steal bases and provide home run power.

Rhymee Rutherford (2028 / Texas Glory 16u) is a long and rangy outfielder on the Texas Glory 16u team. She has an athletic frame with the ability to grow and continue to add strength as she develops. The left-handed hitter showcased her home run power to the opposite field, with solid bat lag and whip in this contest.

Kylie Byrd (2029 / Corona Angels 14u) is a young, athletic middle infielder for Marty Tyson’s Corona Angels 14u team. She is a prototypical leadoff hitter from the left side who runs with ease, is effortless in her gait, and has power in the swing. Byrd has the hands and foot speed to play the middle infield yet can transition well to the outfield if needed. There is a lot to like about this young prospect.

Serenity DeAvila (2029 / Corona Angels 14u) is a left-handed hitting power catcher on the 14u Corona Angels. She is a good receiver and has a plus arm behind the plate. Offensively, she roped a double to left and can get her barrel on plane quickly and efficiently. A pure hitter with the ability to cover both halves of the plate, she will be fun to watch as she continues to develop.

Audrey Iwai (2029 / Athletics Hovermale/Tidd 16u) is a pure hitter. This young talent on the Athletics Hovermale/Tidd 16u team caught our eye last fall and continues to impress. She can play the middle infield and projects mostly on the right side of the field, as she gets good reads on balls hit there. Offensively, this lefty power hitter utilizes her strong base to stay within her feet, generating force throughout the hitting zone.

Kendrick Jobe (2029 / Lady Magic) is the slick-fielding middle infielder playing up on the 18u Lady Magic team. She plays well beyond her years and boasts a long, athletic frame with room to grow. She has clean arm action, plus strength, and soft hands that adjust well to hops on defense. Offensively, she can stay in the middle of the field and drive the ball for power to both sides.