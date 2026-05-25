Re-ranking 2026 Women's College World Series Teams

Which team has the best chance to win the 2026 Women’s College World Series? We re-rank the eight teams headed to Oklahoma City based on their chances of winning the national championship.

1. Nebraska

The Cornhuskers’ one-two punch of Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen makes Nebraska a tough out, even if it drops a game. The non-conference slate prepared the Cornhuskers for this upcoming week. After the offense struggled in regionals, it bounced back strongly against Ruby Meylan. Hannah Coor is on fire right now, and Jesse Farrell still has the clutch gene. The rest of the lineup also showed up in the Super Regional.

2. Alabama

Alabama has an incredible duo in Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten, who have allowed just one run this postseason. The offense has plenty of power with Brooke Wells and Alexis Pupillo and thrives in clutch situations.

The biggest difference between Nebraska and Alabama is Frahm’s experience as an ace in Oklahoma City after winning WCWS Most Outstanding Player honors in 2023. Regardless, Alabama has one of its best opportunities to add another national championship.

3. Texas

The defending champs enter as the top team on their side of the bracket. Truthfully, Texas, Tennessee, and Texas Tech are all in the “pick your flavor” range. The Longhorns stand out because they return most of their national championship core from last season and know what it takes to win it all.

They have an ace in Teagan Kavan, while Citlaly Gutierrez threw well against Arizona State. Katie Stewart delivered in key situations, and the rest of the lineup still has plenty of talent. The biggest factor, obviously, is which version of Kavan shows up. If it’s the one from last season, the Longhorns have a strong chance to repeat.

4. Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens has looked locked in lately as she tries to ride off into the sunset with a national championship. Sage Mardjetko and Erin Nuwer have also been superb this season. Tennessee has the pitching staff to make a run in the loser’s bracket if needed.

The Lady Vols have also improved offensively and defensively since Karen Weekly shifted the infield and moved Makenzie Butt to first base. The pitching staff can carry them all the way as long as the offense holds up its end of the bargain.

5. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders’ offense is the best on its side of the bracket, especially after the weekend it had in Gainesville. Mia Williams and Jackie Lis continue to be difference-makers, while Taylor Pannell has also rediscovered her power stroke.

NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry did not have their best weekends, but they also will not face an offense like Florida’s unless they meet UCLA at some point. The talent in the circle will likely prevail against offenses such as Mississippi State and Tennessee.

6. Arkansas

The Razorbacks are certainly battle-tested against the rest of this group. They have series wins over Texas and Mississippi State, as well as a win over Alabama. The pitching trio of Robyn Herron, Payton Burnham, and Saylor Timmerman is very good.

Arkansas slugged past Duke with Tianna Bell leading the charge. The biggest detriment to its ranking is the lack of collective Oklahoma City experience compared to the rest of the field. However, the Razorbacks may play more freely now that their first appearance is behind them.

7. Mississippi State

If the Bulldogs bring the same offense they showed in Norman, they will absolutely be in the mix. The pitching duo of Alyssa Faircloth and Peja Goold has rightfully dominated the conversation around Mississippi State this season. However, after Delainey Everett’s performance against Oklahoma, the staff looks even stronger.

Mississippi State has the pitching to make a deep run if the bats continue producing and the defense remains sharp behind them.

8. UCLA

The Bruins can absolutely win the national championship. However, among the eight teams in Oklahoma City, UCLA is probably the only one lacking the pitching depth needed for a loser’s bracket run, given the limited depth behind Taylor Tinsley.

Still, it is easy to envision the former All-American delivering two quality outings while UCLA rides strong offensive performances to a 2-0 start. The odds simply seem lower because a loser’s bracket run would be more difficult for UCLA than for the other teams.

How would you rank them? Let us know.