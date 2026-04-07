SA Stars of the Week: Butler, Vasquez, Boyer, Garcia

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Elon Butler, Oregon

Butler became the first Duck to hit for the cycle. The Duck outfielder went 6-6 in an extra-inning slugfest against Iowa, driving in four runs. She also broke a Big Ten and school single-game record with six hits in that game. In the series against Iowa, Butler hit .583 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Elon Butler's bloop triple brings two more runs home for Oregon.



B2 | Ducks 4, Iowa 1#GoDucks | #Version♾️ pic.twitter.com/H9GtsFlemZ — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) April 4, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Odhi Vasquez, Saint Mary’s

Vasquez collected all three wins as the Gaels knocked off Stanford and Washington twice. The senior snapped Washington’s 20-game winning streak, striking out 12 batters in a complete game effort. She then made two relief appearances, throwing five scoreless innings in the second game against Washington and three more versus Stanford. She allowed two earned runs over 15 innings this past weekend.

E5 | SMC 5 – No. 24 STAN 1



Odhi Vasquez out of the pen, and strands a runner at third with a fly out, a strikeout and a ground out!#GaelsRise @WCCsports @NCAASoftball @D1Softball @NFCAorg pic.twitter.com/urV84wCWkF — Saint Mary's Softball (@GaelsSoftball) April 5, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Ella Boyer, Kansas

Boyer’s incredible freshman year continued in the series win over Arizona State. Boyer crushed a home run in each game against the Sun Devils, including a two-run blast against All-American Kenzie Brown and was walked three times after that. She ended the weekend 6-8 with six RBIs while setting the program’s single-season freshman home run record at 17.

Setting the bar early 🤩@EllaElizabethB setting a new program record for the Jayhawks. pic.twitter.com/wi68mS7bbr — Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) April 4, 2026

Defender of the Week: Aleena Garcia, UCLA

Garcia held a perfect fielding percentage in UCLA’s four games this week. She had 24 chances and turned a pair of double plays. Garcia also had multiple highlight plays on Saturday to help freshman pitcher Natalie Cable in the best outing of her young career.