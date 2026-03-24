SA Stars of the Week: Di Genova, Mason, Carr, Cahalan & Comia
The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.
Player of the Week: Hannah Di Genova, Nevada
Nevada had a stellar weekend at the plate against Utah State, and Di Genova was a big part of it. She was a perfect 9-for-9 at the plate and was monumental in the team’s rubber match win on Sunday, hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. She ended the weekend with 11 RBIs against the Aggies.
Pitcher of the Week: Marina Mason, Northwestern
Freshman Marina Mason has been a bright spot for Northwestern. After throwing a complete game two-hitter on Friday, she outdid herself on Sunday against Illinois. She threw Northwestern’s 54th no-hitter in program history, the first 7-inning no-no as a freshman since 2007. Mason finished the weekend 2-0 in the circle with a 0.50 ERA and a .044 opponent batting average while striking out 10.
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Freshman of the Week: Abby Carr, Missouri
What didn’t Abby Carr do this weekend? The freshman two-way continued her high-level play with an outstanding series against Alabama. Carr hit three home runs for the Tigers, driving in four of the team’s nine runs against the Tide. She threw 4.2 scoreless innings, including 2.2 frames, to earn the save in Missouri’s Saturday win.
Defenders of the Week: Kenleigh Cahalan & Gabi Comia, Florida
The Florida middle infield was very good in the Gators’ series win over previously top-ranked Tennessee. Cahalan and Comia combined for 13 assists and a pair of double plays.