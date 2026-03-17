SA Stars of the Week: Edmiaston, Briski, Zachary, Blum

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson

Edmiaston was a problem for North Florida this past weekend. In Stetson’s sweep of the ASUN preseason favorites, Edmiaston hit a double and a homer in all three games, driving in 11 runs and ending the series 9-for-11. Edmiaston was certainly a star who put Stetson on the map for many this season.

𝘼 𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧'𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙚! 💀



Nicole Edmiaston takes home her second ASUN Player of the Week honors this season!#GoHatters | @StetsonHatters pic.twitter.com/zcHK9vcWBP — Stetson Softball (@StetsonSoftball) March 16, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

Briski was nearly unhittable against Arkansas. The junior righty earned both wins in Alabama’s series win over the Hogs. She threw two complete games, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out 24 batters over the weekend.

Freshman of the Week: Ava Zachary, Notre Dame

The freshman’s bat arrived in California this week. She hit .538 in the Irish’s win over UC Santa Barbara and series upset of Stanford. Zachary had five hits, a double and a home run, scored five runs against the Cardinal.

GOODBYE 🥎



3️⃣rd of the year for @ava_zachary‼️



📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/UhfF4Yd6vk — Notre Dame Softball (@NDsoftball) March 14, 2026

Defender of the Week: Allie Blum, Kentucky

Blum made a pair of highlight diving plays against Florida and helped cut down a run at the plate on a replay throw. She finished the weekend with 12 assists, three putouts and a perfect fielding percentage.

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