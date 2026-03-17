SA Stars of the Week: Edmiaston, Briski, Zachary, Blum
The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.
Player of the Week: Nicole Edmiaston, Stetson
Edmiaston was a problem for North Florida this past weekend. In Stetson’s sweep of the ASUN preseason favorites, Edmiaston hit a double and a homer in all three games, driving in 11 runs and ending the series 9-for-11. Edmiaston was certainly a star who put Stetson on the map for many this season.
Pitcher of the Week: Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
Briski was nearly unhittable against Arkansas. The junior righty earned both wins in Alabama’s series win over the Hogs. She threw two complete games, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out 24 batters over the weekend.
Top 10
- 1
UNC Basketball
Transfer Portal needs
- 2
Greg Sankey
Change will be uncomfortable
- 3
Brent Key
Opens up with On3
- 4
Big 12 Storylines
New coaches, CFP dreams
- 5
Notre Dame
Irish recruiting intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Freshman of the Week: Ava Zachary, Notre Dame
The freshman’s bat arrived in California this week. She hit .538 in the Irish’s win over UC Santa Barbara and series upset of Stanford. Zachary had five hits, a double and a home run, scored five runs against the Cardinal.
Defender of the Week: Allie Blum, Kentucky
Blum made a pair of highlight diving plays against Florida and helped cut down a run at the plate on a replay throw. She finished the weekend with 12 assists, three putouts and a perfect fielding percentage.
More from Softball America:
ACC Power Rankings
Tuesday Trends: Cambree Creager, Emily LeGette, Aly VanBrandt
Big 12 Power Rankings