SA Stars of the Week: Gordon, Nuwer, Oneacre, Warsop

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Sarah Gordon, UTL, Georgia

Gordon was a huge part of Georgia’s success this past weekend at the Clearwater Invitational. She went 12-18 at the plate, hitting six doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs, while driving in 10 runs.

Pitcher of the Week: Erin Nuwer, RHP, Tennessee

Nuwer’s breakout season continued, throwing 10 scoreless innings in Clearwater. The sophomore tossed a five-inning complete game one-hitter against UCLA’s daunting offense. She struck out 13, picking up two more wins against Nebraska and JMU.

Freshman of the Week: Allison Oneacre, 3B, Penn State

It hasn’t taken long for the freshman class to make an impact at Penn State. Oneacre racked up 21 total bases at the Houston Invitational this past weekend. She hit two doubles, four home runs, and batted .583 for the Nittany Lions.

Defender of the Week: Tia Warsop, OF, Oklahoma State

There were plenty of highlight plays in the outfield in Florida, but Warsop kept making play after play. Warsop had two key assists, one cutting down a run in against LSU and another getting the speedy Kennedy Powell trying to slide into third for Texas A&M. She also registered six putouts, multiple diving plays.

