SA Stars of the Week: Grant, Hogue, Wilson, Shockey
The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.
Player of the Week: Megan Grant, UCLA
Truthfully, Megan Grant is the star of the month, heading into March with a 2.393 OPS and leading the nation with 16 home runs. Grant reached base 17 times in 22 plate appearances for a .739 on-base percentage. She went 6-for-11 with five homers, ending the weekend with a 1.909 slugging percentage.
Pitcher of the Week: Erica Houge, WKU
Houge tossed Western Kentucky’s first no-hitter since 2019 in a win over IU Indy. Houge picked up three wins over the weekend, including a complete game victory over Illinois. She threw 18 innings, allowing one run on two hits across her three appearances.
Freshman of the Week: Danika Wilson, Utah
The Utah rookie not only hit her first career home run this weekend, but she also hit four of them, including two against Utah Valley to cap it off. Wilson batted .588 with 12 RBIs and held a 1.294 slugging percentage
Defender of the Week: Regan Shockey, Arizona
Shockey, one of the best center fielders in the game, reminded everyone of her talents this past weekend. The junior made a pair of diving catches against Eastern Illinois and tossed out a runner at the plate trying to score on a sacrifice fly attempt. She registered a perfect fielding percentage and nine putouts.
