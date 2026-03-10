SA Stars of the Week: LeGette, Geurin, Wells, Rijo

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Emily LeGette, North Carolina

LeGette, who is currently pacing toward the ACC Triple Crown, tried her best to lift North Carolina past Virginia in their series. LeGette hit three homers, including the walk-off blast against the Hoos in the Tar Heels’ 11-9 win. LeGette had a .615 average with five home runs and drove in 15 runs in four games against Stetson and Virginia.

Pitcher of the Week: SJ Geurin, Auburn

Geurin picked up both wins over Kentucky, throwing 11.2 innings in Auburn’s doubleheader sweep to win the series. Geurin tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits to set up the rubber match in the nightcap. Geurin came on in relief to keep Kentucky off the board in the 13-inning win, throwing 4.2 scoreless frames to allow the Auburn offense to win the game.

Freshman of the Week: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Kendall Wells continues her way toward the Freshman of the Year, adding four home runs to her nation-leading 19 total. She hit this ball that went 300-plus feet.

Defender of the Week: Atalyia Rijo, Arkansas

Rijo had a perfect fielding percentage and put on a show in Arkansas’ series win over Georgia. She had seven putouts and 11 assists with plenty of highlight plays.

