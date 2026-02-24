SA Stars of the Week: Pupillo, Meylan, Wells, Stiles & Barbary

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Alexis Pupillo, Alabama

Alabama had the statement of the weekend, besting Florida State twice in Tallahassee. Pupillo was a huge part of that. She homered three times against the Noles, leading the power surge for the Tide in the Top-10 throwdown. Pupillo also had the go-ahead RBI as Alabama avoided an upset scare from Dartmouth.

Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Meylan started her week by throwing a complete game one-hitter, outdueling Texas State ace Madison Azua. After throwing nine career one-hitters, Meylan tossed her first no-hitter against State on 46 pitches. Meylan finished the week with a 0.00 ERA and 0.25 WHIP.

Freshman of the Week: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Who currently leads Oklahoma in home runs? That would be freshman Kendall Wells. Wells was pretty incredible at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Wells blasted six homers for the Sooners, hitting one in every game but one. She also batted .429 with 13 RBIs and a 1.881 OPS.

Kendall Wells rounds the bases after a home run (Crash Kamon / Softball America)

Defender(s) of the Week: Morgan Stiles & Nadia Barbary, Mississippi State

Morgan Stiles and Nadia Barbary, the left side of Mississippi State’s infield, has been a huge part of the team’s success and top-10 ERA in the nation. Stiles and Barbary combined for 10 putouts and 14 assists with a double play and no errors.