SA Stars of the Week: Rudd, Maestretti, Novickas, Lassiter

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

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Player of the Week: Aglaia Rudd, Robert Morris

Rudd hit seven home runs and had 15 RBIs in five games this past week. She went 12-for-21 (.571) at the plate in total, while hitting her 15th double of the year, setting a new program single-season record. Rudd also amassed 100 career RBIs during that stretch.

Pitcher of the Week: Hailey Maestretti, Utah

Maestretti was amazing against Arizona, picking up both wins against the Wildcats in Utah’s upset series win. She threw 13 innings, allowing 3 runs on 10 hits. Maestretti induced 15 groundouts and 15 flyouts in the two outings.

One hit allowed through four for Maz.



📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OpMmCQZlAq — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 3, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Gabi Novickas, Georgia

Novickas went 5-for-9 in Georgia’s series win over Florida. She went 3-for-3 in the comeback win on Friday, driving in the first run of the Bulldogs’ seven-run fifth inning. Novickas then blasted the grand slam on Saturday to secure a run-rule win over the Gators in the rubber match.

Defender of the Week: Jalia Lassiter, LSU

Lassiter caught everyone’s eye with her home run robbery against Auburn. She’s been one of the top defenders in center field this season. She had seven putouts with a perfect fielding percentage in four games this week.