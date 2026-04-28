SA Stars of the Week: Torres, Meylan, George, Hawkins
The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.
The Softball America Stars of the Week presented by Sarna Softball
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Player of the Week: Isa Torres, Florida State
Torres provided more power than contact this week. The Florida State shortstop had a .400 batting average with five home runs in four wins over Florida and Georgia Tech. Her two home runs against the Gators helped the Noles add another marquee win to their resume.
Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State
Another incredible week for the senior in Texas. Meylan started the week blanking the Longhorns in Austin before throwing a pair of gems in Waco. She held a 0.67 ERA in three complete-game wins over Texas and Baylor, allowing two earned runs on 12 hits.
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Freshman of the Week: Madi George, Ole Miss
George had another excellent week with a .636 average, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 1.545 slugging percentage. She had two separate 3-for-3 games, driving in four runs against Southern Miss and five against Auburn.
Defender of the Week: Salen Hawkins, Alabama
It was another weekend of highlight plays for the Alabama shortstop, including one of the best plays of the year to nab a ball in the hole and get a runner in a rundown.