SA Stars of the Week: Torres, Meylan, George, Hawkins

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

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Player of the Week: Isa Torres, Florida State

Torres provided more power than contact this week. The Florida State shortstop had a .400 batting average with five home runs in four wins over Florida and Georgia Tech. Her two home runs against the Gators helped the Noles add another marquee win to their resume.

Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Another incredible week for the senior in Texas. Meylan started the week blanking the Longhorns in Austin before throwing a pair of gems in Waco. She held a 0.67 ERA in three complete-game wins over Texas and Baylor, allowing two earned runs on 12 hits.

We are all witnesses.



🔸 3-0 this week with a 0.67 ERA

🔸 Eighth straight complete game

🔸 First OSU pitcher with eight or more consecutive CG’s since @carrieeberle had nine in 2020 #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/BgIOPkgbUy — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) April 27, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Madi George, Ole Miss

George had another excellent week with a .636 average, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 1.545 slugging percentage. She had two separate 3-for-3 games, driving in four runs against Southern Miss and five against Auburn.

Another day, another record 💅



Congratulations to Madi George for breaking the single-season RBI record with 56 RBIs! @madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/UjOSVrG9mB — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 26, 2026

Defender of the Week: Salen Hawkins, Alabama

It was another weekend of highlight plays for the Alabama shortstop, including one of the best plays of the year to nab a ball in the hole and get a runner in a rundown.