SA Stars of the Week: Vega, Rothrock, Garcia, Agbayani

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Aminah Vega, Duke

Vega didn’t get out much against Liberty and North Carolina this week. The Duke star had a 2.907 OPS, going 9-12 with four doubles and four home runs, yet only had five RBIs, somehow, with those extra-base numbers.

Pitcher of the Week: Keagan Rothrock, Florida

Rothrock picked up a pair of wins against South Carolina, bringing her season total to 21. On Friday, she tossed her first seven-inning no-hitter and first against an SEC opponent. She allowed one run over 12.2 innings, ending the weekend with a .55 ERA.

NO HITTER!!! KEAGAN ROTHROCK!!!



🎥SEC Network pic.twitter.com/qmDtS5kdre — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 11, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Aleena Garcia, UCLA

The UCLA shortstop, who was last week’s defender of the week, showed off her bat. She homered in all four of UCLA’s games against Fullerton and Illinois, finishing the week 6-15 with a doubles, five homers, and nine RBIs.

FIRST CAREER MULTI-HR GAME FOR ALEENA GARCIA!



She's up to four homers in the series! 🔥



📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/t8WReo2wrI — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 12, 2026

Defender of the Week: Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma

Agbayani had seven assists and seven putouts, helping turn three double plays against Texas. The Gold Glover also had a nifty running catch to help prevent an early run against the Longhorns.