SA Stars of the Week: Williams, Johnson, Moten, Lotus

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Mia Williams, 2B, Texas Tech

Williams was terrific in her first week as a Red Raider. She batted .688 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in six games. She homered and had the game-winning RBI double in Texas Tech’s signature win over Texas A&M.

Mia William's 11th RBI of the season… pic.twitter.com/bvRpNGftWr — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 8, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Maya Johnson, LHP, Belmont

The All-American lefty made quite an impression to start her senior year. Johnson tossed a perfect game, striking out 15 batters in her season debut against Missouri State. She followed that up by leading the Bruins to their first win over an SEC foe, yielding one run in a complete-game victory over Georgia that included 12 strikeouts.

. @MayaJohnson_SJA goes the distance and K’s 12 Bulldogs as Belmont takes down ranked Georgia #ItsBruinTime pic.twitter.com/ig4fcfbR6x — Belmont Softball (@BelmontSoftball) February 8, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Vic Moten, RHP, Alabama

Moten didn’t take long to make a difference for Alabama. The freshman stepped up while Tide ace Jocelyn Briski was hindered by a minor injury. Moten made three appearances, throwing 15 innings with a .93 ERA and 0.87 WHIP while collecting 19 Ks. She was a part of Alabama’s combined no-hitter against Villanova.

The combined no-hitter from Vic Moten and Braya Hodges is the 47th no-no in program history and the first since Kayla Beaver did so on opening day in 2024, which also came against Villanova at that year's edition of the same Buzz Classic tournament in Atlanta#Team30 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/8rHpBvuBRM — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) February 6, 2026

Defender of the Week: Easton Lotus, 2B, Louisville

Lotus made a highlight reel catch against Stony Brook. The veteran at second base had a perfect fielding percentage this past week with six putouts and nine assists.