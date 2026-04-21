SA Stars of the Week: Woolery, Brown, Moore, Clark

The Softball America staff will pick four student-athletes as our college softball players of the week following the latest slate of games. Our award system isn’t necessarily stat-based; rather, it’s for players who left a lasting impact as we watched games from the previous week. This season, we are doing it a little differently, highlighting a player, a pitcher, a freshman, and a defender.

Player of the Week: Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Woolery was nearly unstoppable this past week. The UCLA slugger was 11-for-15 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Woolery broke the program’s single-season record for RBIs (100) and became the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to reach 100 RBIs in a single season.

Unbelievable.



6-for-6, 4 HR and 10 RBIs today for @jordanwooleryy.



She becomes just the fifth player in @NCAASoftball history to record 100 RBIs in a season. pic.twitter.com/UwTQjgXYJg — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 18, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

Brown was a strikeout machine this past week. The All-American racked up 35 Ks, including a 16-strikeout performance against GCU as the Sun Devils knocked their in-state rival. Brown threw three complete games, allowing two earned runs and having a 0.74 ERA over 19 innings against the Lopes and Houston.

She’s a pro 😈



The past week for KB:

3-0, 0.74 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 35 K, .108 AVG#ForksUp /// #BeElite pic.twitter.com/Lfh8KA1GKI — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) April 20, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Anna Moore, Purdue

Moore went 7-for-15 with 14 RBIs as the Purdue went 4-0 against Miami and Rutgers. The freshman hit three home runs, bringing her season total to 11, breaking the school’s single-season freshman record.

TENTH OF THE YEAR FOR @anna_moore_06 😳



Boilers lead it 6-2!



T4 | Purdue 6, Rutgers 2 pic.twitter.com/h5Y0bjaVBT — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) April 17, 2026

Defender of the Week: Maddy Clark, Kentucky

Clark made plenty of highlight plays for Kentucky against Alabama. She held a perfect fielding percentage across four games in 11 chances.