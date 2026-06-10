Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan commits to Texas

One of the first dominoes of the 2026 transfer portal has fallen. Former Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan announced her commitment to Texas on Wednesday.

Swan, who is pursuing a law degree, entered the transfer portal following the Sun Devils’ run to Super Regionals as a graduate student. The Georgetown, Texas, native wanted to return closer to home, and she achieved that.

Swan had been a solid player for Megan Bartlett in Tempe, but played the best stretch of her career in the second half of the season. She ended her All-Big 12 First Team batting .383 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. Swan also has plenty of experience playing in the outfield and could be the immediate replacement for Reese Atwood behind the plate.