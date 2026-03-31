Sarna Softball Partners with Softball America to Power Stars of the Week

Softball America is proud to announce a new partnership with Sarna Softball as the presenting sponsor of our Stars of the Week throughout the NCAA Division I season.

This collaboration brings together one of our most popular weekly features with a brand committed to helping athletes perform at their best. Each week, Softball America will highlight standout performances from across the country, now powered by Sarna Softball’s Glove Conditioner and Fresh Kicks cleaning system.

“We really love promoting good glove care and helping players understand the why behind it—not just telling them what to do but actually educating them on how to keep their leather in great shape. And when it comes to products, we’re super intentional about what we stand behind,” said John Sarna, Vice President at Sarna Sports. “If it’s not actually helping the health of the leather, we’re not interested. At the end of the day, it’s about taking care of your glove the right way so it lasts and performs how it should.”

As part of the partnership, fans can expect enhanced coverage and added value around the Stars of the Week series. The partnership will also create unique opportunities for featured athletes. Stars of the Week will receive Sarna product packages for unboxing, including glove conditioner and cleat cleaner, with select athletes joining Good Morning Softball America for interviews throughout the season.

In addition, Softball America will support on-site activation opportunities, including product giveaways at marquee events. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating the game and celebrating the athletes who continue to push it forward.

The Softball America Stars of the Week presented by Sarna Softball—recognizing the best performances in college softball, every week.