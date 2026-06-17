SLU head coach Rick Fremin set to join Texas coaching staff

The two-way defending national champions have their new assistant coach. Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin is set to join Mike White’s Texas coaching staff, sources told Softball America.

Fremin has led SLU to the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons and spent 11 years leading the Lions. He had a 394-213 record during that stretch, which included winning 40 or more games each of the last five seasons. Texas is replacing Ehren Earleywine and Kristen Zaleski, who departed this offseason.