Softball America 2026 Preseason All-Americans

With Opening Day on the horizon, the Softball America staff selected our preseason All-American teams. The best of the best should shine once February arrives. Our criteria were based on past and predictive performance for this upcoming season.

The two top-ranked teams from last season’s championship series: Texas and Texas Tech, lead everyone with four All-American nominees. Arkansas, Oklahaoma and UCLA each have three All-Americans. Florida and Florida State are the other schools with multiple players across the two teams.

First Team College Softball All-Americans

First Team Position Name School C Reese Atwood Texas 1B Jordan Woolery UCLA 2B Mia Williams Texas Tech SS Isa Torres Florida State 3B Taylor Pannell Texas Tech OF Taylor Shumaker Florida OF Kasidi Pickering Oklahoma OF Audrey Vandagriff Alabama UT Megan Grant UCLA UT Ella Parker Oklahoma UT Mya Perez Texas A&M UT Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma UT/P Jordy Frahm Nebraska P NiJaree Canady Texas Tech P Teagan Kavan Texas P Karlyn Pickens Tennessee P Taylor Tinsley UCLA

Second Team College Softball All-Americans

Second Team Position Name School C Jocelyn Erickson Florida 1B Tori Edwards LSU 2B Aminah Vega Duke SS River Mahler Stanford 3B Jaysoni Beachum Florida State OF Mihyia Davis Texas Tech OF Dakota Kennedy Arkansas OF Kayden Henry Texas UT Katie Stewart Texas UT Alexis DeBoer Washington UT Ella McDowell Arkansas UT Maya Johnson Belmont UT/P Macey Cintron Clemson P Robyn Herron Arkansas P Kenzie Brown Arizona State P Lyndsey Grein Oregon P Ruby Meylan Oklahoma State

