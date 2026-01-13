Softball America 2026 Preseason All-Americans
With Opening Day on the horizon, the Softball America staff selected our preseason All-American teams. The best of the best should shine once February arrives. Our criteria were based on past and predictive performance for this upcoming season.
The two top-ranked teams from last season’s championship series: Texas and Texas Tech, lead everyone with four All-American nominees. Arkansas, Oklahaoma and UCLA each have three All-Americans. Florida and Florida State are the other schools with multiple players across the two teams.
First Team College Softball All-Americans
|First Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|C
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|1B
|Jordan Woolery
|UCLA
|2B
|Mia Williams
|Texas Tech
|SS
|Isa Torres
|Florida State
|3B
|Taylor Pannell
|Texas Tech
|OF
|Taylor Shumaker
|Florida
|OF
|Kasidi Pickering
|Oklahoma
|OF
|Audrey Vandagriff
|Alabama
|UT
|Megan Grant
|UCLA
|UT
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
|UT
|Mya Perez
|Texas A&M
|UT
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|UT/P
|Jordy Frahm
|Nebraska
|P
|NiJaree Canady
|Texas Tech
|P
|Teagan Kavan
|Texas
|P
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|P
|Taylor Tinsley
|UCLA
Second Team College Softball All-Americans
|Second Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|C
|Jocelyn Erickson
|Florida
|1B
|Tori Edwards
|LSU
|2B
|Aminah Vega
|Duke
|SS
|River Mahler
|Stanford
|3B
|Jaysoni Beachum
|Florida State
|OF
|Mihyia Davis
|Texas Tech
|OF
|Dakota Kennedy
|Arkansas
|OF
|Kayden Henry
|Texas
|UT
|Katie Stewart
|Texas
|UT
|Alexis DeBoer
|Washington
|UT
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|UT
|Maya Johnson
|Belmont
|UT/P
|Macey Cintron
|Clemson
|P
|Robyn Herron
|Arkansas
|P
|Kenzie Brown
|Arizona State
|P
|Lyndsey Grein
|Oregon
|P
|Ruby Meylan
|Oklahoma State
