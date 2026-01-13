Skip to main content
Softball America 2026 Preseason All-Americans

by: Softball America Staff1 hour ago

With Opening Day on the horizon, the Softball America staff selected our preseason All-American teams. The best of the best should shine once February arrives. Our criteria were based on past and predictive performance for this upcoming season.

The two top-ranked teams from last season’s championship series: Texas and Texas Tech, lead everyone with four All-American nominees. Arkansas, Oklahaoma and UCLA each have three All-Americans. Florida and Florida State are the other schools with multiple players across the two teams.

First Team College Softball All-Americans

First Team
PositionNameSchool
CReese AtwoodTexas
1BJordan WooleryUCLA
2BMia WilliamsTexas Tech
SSIsa TorresFlorida State
3BTaylor PannellTexas Tech
OFTaylor ShumakerFlorida
OFKasidi PickeringOklahoma
OFAudrey VandagriffAlabama
UTMegan GrantUCLA
UTElla ParkerOklahoma
UTMya PerezTexas A&M
UTGabbie GarciaOklahoma
UT/PJordy FrahmNebraska
PNiJaree CanadyTexas Tech
PTeagan KavanTexas
PKarlyn PickensTennessee
PTaylor TinsleyUCLA

Second Team College Softball All-Americans

Second Team
PositionNameSchool
CJocelyn EricksonFlorida
1BTori EdwardsLSU
2BAminah VegaDuke
SSRiver MahlerStanford
3BJaysoni BeachumFlorida State
OFMihyia DavisTexas Tech
OFDakota KennedyArkansas
OFKayden HenryTexas
UTKatie StewartTexas
UTAlexis DeBoerWashington
UTElla McDowellArkansas
UTMaya JohnsonBelmont
UT/PMacey CintronClemson
PRobyn HerronArkansas
PKenzie BrownArizona State
PLyndsey GreinOregon
PRuby MeylanOklahoma State

