Softball America and OnDeck Softball Announce Nation’s First-Ever Softball Camp Combine Series

Softball America and OnDeck Softball are proud to announce the softball industry’s first national camp combine series of its kind.

For more than two decades, OnDeck Softball has been the leader in youth player evaluation camps. Founded in 2001 by Derek and Joann Allister, the family-led organization has become one of the sport’s most respected platforms for talent identification and scouting, serving college coaches nationwide and USA Softball’s High Performance Program.

Heather Allister, a former standout player at the University of Missouri, leads the camp circuit alongside her brother, KJ Allister, who oversees the company’s OnDeck Measurements (ODM) division.

The new camp combine series is designed to provide athletes with a comprehensive evaluation experience that includes verified data metrics, on-field skills assessments, and exposure opportunities for potential Softball America watchlists and national rankings. The series is expected to become a must-attend event for aspiring softball players nationwide.

Athletes will have four opportunities in 2026 to participate in regional events nationwide. Camp dates and locations include:

June 5, 2026 – Santa Fe Spring Athletics Fields | Santa Fe, CA Register Here

– Santa Fe Spring Athletics Fields | Santa Fe, CA July 7, 2026 – Ackerman Park | Glen Ellyn, IL Players may submit stats, metrics, and video to [email protected] for consideration of an invitation to this event.

– Ackerman Park | Glen Ellyn, IL September 13, 2026 – Houston, TX (Venue TBD)

– Houston, TX (Venue TBD) September 20, 2026 – Atlanta, GA (Venue TBD)

“We are excited to partner with Softball America to provide camps for players across the country to be evaluated and considered for national ranking lists,” said Heather Allister, Director of Operations for OnDeck Softball. “Softball America is a valuable voice in recruiting, and this partnership creates opportunities for players to gain national recognition while continuing to grow the game at the youth level.”

The camp combine model brings a proven evaluation structure to softball, one that has long been used in sports such as baseball, football, and basketball. With the continued rise of data analytics in recruiting and player development, the partnership between Softball America and OnDeck Softball aims to elevate the tools available for athlete identification and scouting.

Post-camp leaderboards featuring verified metrics and evaluation results will be found on Softball America following each event.

For more information, visit:

OnDeck Softball Official Website