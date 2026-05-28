Softball America Announces Camp Combine Partnership with Triple Crown Sports

Softball America is excited to announce a new camp combine partnership with Triple Crown Sports and the Zoom into June East Elite Camp.

Triple Crown Sports, an industry leader in youth softball tournaments and events, is expanding its footprint to the East Coast with an elite evaluation camp set for Monday, June 8, in Cumming, Georgia.

“From day one, Zoom East was built with the coach and player in mind,” Scott Crawford, Triple Crown Sports Softball Event Director, said. “This included collaboration with trusted and influential college coaches to provide an exceptional exposure, development, and relationship-driven experience at the Elite College Camp. We are thrilled to partner with the coaching staffs from Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, and more.”

The camp will feature an outstanding lineup of instructors, including Auburn Co-Head Coach Kate Malveaux, Georgia Associate Head Coach J.T. D’Amico and Tennessee Pitching Coach Megan Rhodes Smith.

Participants will take part in a variety of skills and drills designed to elevate their game through offensive and defensive instruction stations. In addition to high-level on-field coaching, athletes will receive advanced performance evaluations from the Triple Crown Data Metrics Analytics team, including:

Exit velocity

Overhand throwing velocity

Rapsodo pitching metrics

Laser-timed verified speed testing

Click Here to Register for the Event

Softball America will also be in attendance to evaluate the next generation of prospects for national rankings and watch lists. Post-camp leaderboards featuring verified metrics and evaluations will also be found on Softball America.

Softball America continues to expand its evaluation process for prospective student-athletes by aligning advanced data metrics with on-field evaluations conducted by verified scouts and former coaches. The measurable performance data gives Softball America greater insight into evaluating top talent by pairing advanced analytics with on-field performance assessments.