Softball America High Player of the Week: Bentworth's Sydney Gonglik

LSU five-star commit Sydney Gonglik was on fire in the circle. The Bentworth superstar won a pair of pitching duels against Washington and Waynesburg Central. Gonglik allowed one run on two hits, striking out 16 against Washington. Then threw a no-hitter with 17 Ks versus Waynesburg Central. She added four more scoreless frames against McGuffey as well. Overall, she allowed one earned run and struck out 41 batters over 18 innings.

She also drove in a run for herself against Washington. Gonglik added three doubles and a homer as a hitter as well.

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