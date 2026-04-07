Softball America High Player of the Week: Clarksville's Kenzie White

Kenzie White had quite the power surge this past week. White blasted seven home runs this past week to earn the honor of being the Week Six Softball America High School Player of the Week. White had three multi-homer games for Clarksville and hit another against Greenbrier. In total, White went 12-17 with 12 RBIs.

Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.