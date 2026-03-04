Softball America High Player of the Week: JSerra Catholic's Liliana Escobar

2026 Florida signee and JSerra Catholic‘s Liliana Escobar has been named the Softball America High School Player of the Week for her outings between Feb. 23 – March 1. Escobar threw a pair of complete-game shutouts in wins over Poly and El Modena, racking up 25 strikeouts over 14 innings.

