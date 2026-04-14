Softball America High Player of the Week: Langley's Norah Jacques

Norah Jacques had herself a week for Langley High School, earning Softball America High School Player of the Week honors. The South Carolina commit went 4-4 with two homers, six RBIs and five walks in three wins for the Saxons. In the circle, she collected two wins with 32 strikeouts, allowing one run on three hits across 12 innings. Jacques had a no-hitter against George C. Marshall with all 15 outs in the five-inning run-rule coming via the K.

Great couple weeks! Saxons won 2 more big district games and had fun playing in Myrtle against teams from WV, OH, and KY. I contributed in the circle with 22.0 IP, 58 Ks, 2 BB, and 1 ER, and I hit .583 with 2 HRs. I also had a no hitter and reached 600 career Ks. Let's go Saxons!… pic.twitter.com/XMgc6sXnx7 — Norah Jacques 2027 🥎 (@NorahJacques12) April 12, 2026

Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.