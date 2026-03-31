Softball America High Player of the Week: Matoaca's Kaylee Hodges

Last summer, Kaylee Hodges turned heads with her performances as a top-tier prospect. The 2027 five-star two-way visited plenty of elite programs before committing to Tennessee. She didn’t waste much time being a difference maker for Matoaca this season.

In her first two games of 2026, Hodges allowed one hit in two complete-game shutouts, including throwing a no-hitter against Mechanicsville. Hodges struck out 39 of the 44 batters she faced across the two games. She also homered in both contests as well.

Kicking off my Junior year, @MatoacaSoftball we went 2-0! Proud of my teammates for a strong start to the season!! 🥎 Pitching : 14IP, 1BB, 1H, 0 R, 39Ks. Hitting : 5-7 with 2 💣! 🧡🩵@Vol_Softball @teamnc_bowman pic.twitter.com/5Mg3uJmLqP — Kaylee Hodges (@KayleeHodges14) March 27, 2026

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