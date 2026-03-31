Softball America High Player of the Week: Matoaca's Kaylee Hodges
Last summer, Kaylee Hodges turned heads with her performances as a top-tier prospect. The 2027 five-star two-way visited plenty of elite programs before committing to Tennessee. She didn’t waste much time being a difference maker for Matoaca this season.
In her first two games of 2026, Hodges allowed one hit in two complete-game shutouts, including throwing a no-hitter against Mechanicsville. Hodges struck out 39 of the 44 batters she faced across the two games. She also homered in both contests as well.
Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.