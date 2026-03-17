Softball America High Player of the Week: Melbourne's Addison Balavender

The Softball America High School Player of the Week is Addison ‘Ding’ Balavender. The freshman lefty was a part of three shutouts for Melbourne this past week, including a complete game effort. In 14 innings, Balavender allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out 17 batters.

Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.

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