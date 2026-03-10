Softball America High Player of the Week: Orange Beach's Jayde Palmer

2028 four-star middle infielder Jayde Palmer has been named the Softball America High School Player of the Week. Palmer, who plays for Orange Beach High School, Rivals’ top-ranked softball team, batted .611 with two home runs and 13 RBIs – two five-RBI games – as the Makos picked up six wins.

The Orange Beach team has plenty of talent, including fellow 2028 four-star MK McMullan, Arkansas signees Katie King and Ava Hodo, Texas Tech commit Taylor Poland and Teagan Revette are just a handful of names on the Makos.

Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.

More from Softball America:

Tuesday Trends: Alexis Jensen, Maya Johnson, Kaitlyn Terry

2028 Recruiting Rankings

Softball America Stock Report: Auburn, LeGette, Vega up, Devils down