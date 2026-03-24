Softball America High Player of the Week: Smithville's Jessica Hinnant

The Softball America High School Player of the Week is Jessica Hinnant. The Smithville ace lived up to her four-star billing this past week. Hinnant won out in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel against La Grange, striking out 14 batters and allowing one hit in a complete game shutout. Later in the week, she tossed a six-inning no-hitter with 11 Ks against Giddings. The sophomore is currently 9-1 with a 0.44 ERA.

Want to be the next Softball America High School Player of the Week? Submit your nomination for this upcoming week here.