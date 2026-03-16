Softball America to partner with TrackMan

On Monday, Softball America and TrackMan announced a new strategic partnership designed to bring industry-leading ball-tracking technology and advanced performance analytics to the premier softball coverage platform.

TrackMan is widely recognized for its precision-tracking technology used across collegiate softball and other sports. By partnering with TrackMan, Softball America will help introduce this powerful technology to softball fans.

“Trackman is excited to partner with Softball America to help bring advanced ball tracking data and Softball analytics to a broader audience,” TrackMan Softball Business Development Coordinator Beth Mullins said. “Our technology is helping programs better understand player performance and uncover new insights on the field. Through Softball America’s platform, we’re excited to make those insights more accessible to fans and help them better understand the speed, movement, and impact behind every pitch.”

TrackMan technology captures detailed data on pitch velocity, spin rate, movement profiles, exit velocity, launch angle, and advanced batted-ball metrics. This data has become foundational in player development and evaluation at the collegiate and professional levels. Using patented Optically Enhanced Radar Tracking (OERT), Trackman delivers precise data from tracking systems installed in baseball stadiums. As the technology continues to evolve, the Trackman V3 stadium system is now used by more than 400 colleges and all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

The TrackMan analytics, such as spin rate and exit velocity, allow Softball America to provide more context to team breakdowns, player rankings, and deeper analysis across the softball landscape throughout the collegiate season.

“At Softball America, our goal is to give fans the same level of insight that coaches and players have every day,” Softball America General Manager Tara Henry said. “Partnering with Trackman allows us to bring advanced data and analytics to the forefront of the game because we believe information makes the sport better for everyone who loves it.”

The partnership highlights the growing role of analytics in college softball and Softball America’s continued commitment to giving softball fans the most insight into their favorite players and teams.