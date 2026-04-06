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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 10

by: Softball America Staff2 hours ago

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s what Alabama did. The Tide took down formerly top-ranked Texas and now holds six wins against fellow Top-10 teams in our rankings as they climb to the top of the Softball America Top 25 poll. While Texas Tech and Oklahoma have been on incredible streaks, Alabama’s top wins are hard to overlook, giving the Tide the top spot.

The Top 10 consists of the same teams, except Tennessee replaces Georgia. Although Florida State, on a nation-best 24-game winning streak, jumps up to six. As we’ve seen all season, more changes in the back of the Softball America Top 25 rankings as Kansas, Louisville and Southeastern Louisiana join the poll.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 9 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Alabama35-32-14
2Texas Tech38-24-02
3Oklahoma38-34-03
4Texas32-41-21
5Nebraska30-64-05
6Florida State35-43-08
7Arkansas32-52-06
8Florida36-53-17
9UCLA33-54-09
10Tennessee32-62-111
11Virginia Tech33-52-113
12Arizona29-82-014
13Texas A&M26-122-117
14Georgia28-101-210
15Duke28-114-019
16Mississippi State33-92-215
17Oregon29-93-016
18LSU25-132-120
19UCF30-10-12-0-121
20Oklahoma State25-100-023
21Virginia31-60-312
22Washington31-91-318
23Kansas27-112-1NR
24Louisville32-83-1NR
25Southeastern Louisiana33-93-0NR

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