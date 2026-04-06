Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 10

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s what Alabama did. The Tide took down formerly top-ranked Texas and now holds six wins against fellow Top-10 teams in our rankings as they climb to the top of the Softball America Top 25 poll. While Texas Tech and Oklahoma have been on incredible streaks, Alabama’s top wins are hard to overlook, giving the Tide the top spot.

The Top 10 consists of the same teams, except Tennessee replaces Georgia. Although Florida State, on a nation-best 24-game winning streak, jumps up to six. As we’ve seen all season, more changes in the back of the Softball America Top 25 rankings as Kansas, Louisville and Southeastern Louisiana join the poll.