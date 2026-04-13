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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 11

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon13 minutes agoBradyVernon

For the third straight week, a new team has taken the top spot in the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Oklahoma jumps over Alabama in a split vote at the top after its own series win over Texas in Austin. Virginia Tech joins the Top 10 after seeing fellow ACC team Florida State swept by Stanford. The Cardinal re-entered the Softball America Top 25 rankings following its impressive weekend. Virginia, which also received votes, fell out of the Top 25.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 10 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Oklahoma40-42-13
2Alabama39-34-01
3Nebraska33-63-05
4Texas Tech40-32-12
5Arkansas35-63-17
6UCLA37-54-09
7Florida40-54-08
8Texas33-61-24
9Tennessee36-64-010
10Virginia Tech36-62-111
11Texas A&M30-124-013
12Florida State36-71-36
13Georgia31-113-114
14Duke31-123-115
15LSU28-143-118
16Arizona30-111-312
17Oregon32-93-017
18Mississippi State34-111-216
19Washington34-93-022
20UCF32-11-12-119
21Stanford26-124-0NR
22Oklahoma State27-112-120
23Southeastern Louisiana37-94-025
24Kansas29-122-123
25Louisville34-92-124

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