Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 11
For the third straight week, a new team has taken the top spot in the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Oklahoma jumps over Alabama in a split vote at the top after its own series win over Texas in Austin. Virginia Tech joins the Top 10 after seeing fellow ACC team Florida State swept by Stanford. The Cardinal re-entered the Softball America Top 25 rankings following its impressive weekend. Virginia, which also received votes, fell out of the Top 25.
The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 10 Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|1
|Oklahoma
|40-4
|2-1
|3
|2
|Alabama
|39-3
|4-0
|1
|3
|Nebraska
|33-6
|3-0
|5
|4
|Texas Tech
|40-3
|2-1
|2
|5
|Arkansas
|35-6
|3-1
|7
|6
|UCLA
|37-5
|4-0
|9
|7
|Florida
|40-5
|4-0
|8
|8
|Texas
|33-6
|1-2
|4
|9
|Tennessee
|36-6
|4-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|36-6
|2-1
|11
|11
|Texas A&M
|30-12
|4-0
|13
|12
|Florida State
|36-7
|1-3
|6
|13
|Georgia
|31-11
|3-1
|14
|14
|Duke
|31-12
|3-1
|15
|15
|LSU
|28-14
|3-1
|18
|16
|Arizona
|30-11
|1-3
|12
|17
|Oregon
|32-9
|3-0
|17
|18
|Mississippi State
|34-11
|1-2
|16
|19
|Washington
|34-9
|3-0
|22
|20
|UCF
|32-11-1
|2-1
|19
|21
|Stanford
|26-12
|4-0
|NR
|22
|Oklahoma State
|27-11
|2-1
|20
|23
|Southeastern Louisiana
|37-9
|4-0
|25
|24
|Kansas
|29-12
|2-1
|23
|25
|Louisville
|34-9
|2-1
|24