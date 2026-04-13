Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 11

For the third straight week, a new team has taken the top spot in the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Oklahoma jumps over Alabama in a split vote at the top after its own series win over Texas in Austin. Virginia Tech joins the Top 10 after seeing fellow ACC team Florida State swept by Stanford. The Cardinal re-entered the Softball America Top 25 rankings following its impressive weekend. Virginia, which also received votes, fell out of the Top 25.

Rank School Overall Record Week 10 Record Last Week’s Ranking 1 Oklahoma 40-4 2-1 3 2 Alabama 39-3 4-0 1 3 Nebraska 33-6 3-0 5 4 Texas Tech 40-3 2-1 2 5 Arkansas 35-6 3-1 7 6 UCLA 37-5 4-0 9 7 Florida 40-5 4-0 8 8 Texas 33-6 1-2 4 9 Tennessee 36-6 4-0 10 10 Virginia Tech 36-6 2-1 11 11 Texas A&M 30-12 4-0 13 12 Florida State 36-7 1-3 6 13 Georgia 31-11 3-1 14 14 Duke 31-12 3-1 15 15 LSU 28-14 3-1 18 16 Arizona 30-11 1-3 12 17 Oregon 32-9 3-0 17 18 Mississippi State 34-11 1-2 16 19 Washington 34-9 3-0 22 20 UCF 32-11-1 2-1 19 21 Stanford 26-12 4-0 NR 22 Oklahoma State 27-11 2-1 20 23 Southeastern Louisiana 37-9 4-0 25 24 Kansas 29-12 2-1 23 25 Louisville 34-9 2-1 24