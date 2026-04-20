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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

by: Softball America Staff21 minutes ago

College Softball continues to surprise with multiple Top Five teams losing midweek contests. Nebraska rises to No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings, which is the fourth straight week with a different top-ranked team. Oklahoma won another Top-10 series, but two losses in one week sees the Sooners drop a spot.

Texas A&M and Duke’s hot stretch pushes them into the Top 10 after the Aggies swept Mississippi State and the Blue Devils knocked off Tennessee during the week. Oklahoma State makes a jump up with its win over the Sooners and a series win over Arizona.

Clemson makes its way back to the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after sweeping Virginia. South Carolina and Arizona State both received votes.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 11 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Nebraska36-63-03
2Oklahoma42-62-21
3Alabama42-43-12
4Texas Tech42-42-14
5UCLA41-54-06
6Arkansas36-81-25
7Florida44-63-17
8Texas34-71-18
9Texas A&M34-124-011
10Duke35-124-014
11Tennessee37-70-19
12Florida State39-73-012
13Georgia33-122-113
14LSU32-144-015
15Oregon35-93-017
16Virginia Tech38-82-210
17UCF35-12-13-120
18Oklahoma State30-123-122
19Arizona31-131-216
20Stanford30-124-021
21Mississippi State34-140-318
22Louisville38-94-025
23Washington34-120-319
24Clemson30-173-1NR
25Southeastern Louisiana41-115-123

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