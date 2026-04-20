Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 12
College Softball continues to surprise with multiple Top Five teams losing midweek contests. Nebraska rises to No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings, which is the fourth straight week with a different top-ranked team. Oklahoma won another Top-10 series, but two losses in one week sees the Sooners drop a spot.
Texas A&M and Duke’s hot stretch pushes them into the Top 10 after the Aggies swept Mississippi State and the Blue Devils knocked off Tennessee during the week. Oklahoma State makes a jump up with its win over the Sooners and a series win over Arizona.
Clemson makes its way back to the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after sweeping Virginia. South Carolina and Arizona State both received votes.
The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 11 Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|1
|Nebraska
|36-6
|3-0
|3
|2
|Oklahoma
|42-6
|2-2
|1
|3
|Alabama
|42-4
|3-1
|2
|4
|Texas Tech
|42-4
|2-1
|4
|5
|UCLA
|41-5
|4-0
|6
|6
|Arkansas
|36-8
|1-2
|5
|7
|Florida
|44-6
|3-1
|7
|8
|Texas
|34-7
|1-1
|8
|9
|Texas A&M
|34-12
|4-0
|11
|10
|Duke
|35-12
|4-0
|14
|11
|Tennessee
|37-7
|0-1
|9
|12
|Florida State
|39-7
|3-0
|12
|13
|Georgia
|33-12
|2-1
|13
|14
|LSU
|32-14
|4-0
|15
|15
|Oregon
|35-9
|3-0
|17
|16
|Virginia Tech
|38-8
|2-2
|10
|17
|UCF
|35-12-1
|3-1
|20
|18
|Oklahoma State
|30-12
|3-1
|22
|19
|Arizona
|31-13
|1-2
|16
|20
|Stanford
|30-12
|4-0
|21
|21
|Mississippi State
|34-14
|0-3
|18
|22
|Louisville
|38-9
|4-0
|25
|23
|Washington
|34-12
|0-3
|19
|24
|Clemson
|30-17
|3-1
|NR
|25
|Southeastern Louisiana
|41-11
|5-1
|23