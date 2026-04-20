Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 12

College Softball continues to surprise with multiple Top Five teams losing midweek contests. Nebraska rises to No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings, which is the fourth straight week with a different top-ranked team. Oklahoma won another Top-10 series, but two losses in one week sees the Sooners drop a spot.

Texas A&M and Duke’s hot stretch pushes them into the Top 10 after the Aggies swept Mississippi State and the Blue Devils knocked off Tennessee during the week. Oklahoma State makes a jump up with its win over the Sooners and a series win over Arizona.

Clemson makes its way back to the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after sweeping Virginia. South Carolina and Arizona State both received votes.