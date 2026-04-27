Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 13

Oklahoma returns to No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after a sweep of Georgia, sitting alone atop the SEC standings. Why did the Sooners and Nebraska flip? The margins are very slim at the top, and taking into account that Oklahoma beat a Georgia team that holds a win over Nebraska, three times means something.

Elsewhere, Florida State returns to the Top 10 after beating Florida in a midweek and sweeping Georgia Tech. The Noles are 32-3 since February 22, with one bad weekend at Stanford.

South Carolina is back in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after beating North Carolina in a midweek and taking the series from Texas A&M.