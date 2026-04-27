Skip to main content
Join Now

Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 13

by: Softball America Staff37 minutes ago

Oklahoma returns to No. 1 in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after a sweep of Georgia, sitting alone atop the SEC standings. Why did the Sooners and Nebraska flip? The margins are very slim at the top, and taking into account that Oklahoma beat a Georgia team that holds a win over Nebraska, three times means something.

Elsewhere, Florida State returns to the Top 10 after beating Florida in a midweek and sweeping Georgia Tech. The Noles are 32-3 since February 22, with one bad weekend at Stanford.

South Carolina is back in the Softball America Top 25 Rankings after beating North Carolina in a midweek and taking the series from Texas A&M.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 12 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Oklahoma46-64-02
2Nebraska40-64-01
3Alabama44-52-13
4Texas Tech47-45-04
5UCLA44-53-05
6Texas38-83-18
7Arkansas39-93-16
8Florida State43-74-012
9Florida45-72-17
10Duke38-133-110
11Tennessee39-82-111
12Oklahoma State34-134-018
13Oregon38-103-115
14Texas A&M35-141-29
15Georgia34-161-413
16Stanford34-124-020
17Virginia Tech41-93-116
18Mississippi State36-152-121
19LSU33-161-214
20Arizona34-133-019
21South Carolina29-223-1NR
22Louisville41-103-122
23UCF36-14-11-217
24Clemson32-192-224
25Southeastern Louisiana44-123-125

You may also like