Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 14

The final Softball America Top 25 of the 2026 regular season is upon us. Oklahoma and Nebraska remain at the top with shakeups in the Top 10. Arkansas bumps up after winning the series in Austin, while Tennessee climbs following a rubber match win over Alabama and a series victory against Missouri. Oregon propels into the Top 10 as well after downing the Bruins twice in Westwood.

Georgia moves up after taking the series from Florida, which tumbled from the Top 10. The back half of the Softball America Top 25 sees some strange movement, as a handful of teams lost series. Meanwhile, Indiana joins the Top 25 for the first time this season.