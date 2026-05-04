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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 14

by: Softball America Staff4 hours ago

The final Softball America Top 25 of the 2026 regular season is upon us. Oklahoma and Nebraska remain at the top with shakeups in the Top 10. Arkansas bumps up after winning the series in Austin, while Tennessee climbs following a rubber match win over Alabama and a series victory against Missouri. Oregon propels into the Top 10 as well after downing the Bruins twice in Westwood.

Georgia moves up after taking the series from Florida, which tumbled from the Top 10. The back half of the Softball America Top 25 sees some strange movement, as a handful of teams lost series. Meanwhile, Indiana joins the Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 13 RecordLast Week Rank
1Oklahoma48–72–11
2Nebraska43–63–02
3Texas Tech50–53–14
4Alabama47–63–13
5Arkansas41–102–17
6Tennessee42–93–111
7Florida State46–83–18
8Texas30–191–26
9Oregon40–112–113
10UCLA45–71–25
11Duke38–130–010
12Florida47–92–29
13Oklahoma State37–143–112
14Georgia36–172–115
15Stanford36–122–016
16Texas A&M36–161–214
17LSU37–164–019
18Virginia Tech44–93–017
19Mississippi State37–171–218
20Louisville43–112–122
21UCF38–15–12–123
22Clemson32–190–024
23South Carolina30–251–321
24Arizona35–161–220
25Indiana41–134–0NR

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