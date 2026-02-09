Skip to main content
Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 2

by: Softball America Staff2 hours ago

After the Opening Week of the 2026 College Softball season, what changed in the Softball America Top 25 rankings?

Texas Tech remains at the top, earning a win after Texas A&M along the way. Tennessee jumps ahead of Texas and Oklahoma after staying undefeated, while Florida State joins them in the fifth spot.

FAU replaces Ole Miss in the Top 25 after knocking off a trio of Big Ten squads. Virginia Tech rises a good amount, while Clemson and Oregon tumble out of the Top 10.

Softball America Top 25 Rankings

RankTeamRecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Texas Tech6-01
2Tennessee5-04
3Texas4-12
4Oklahoma3-13
5Florida State5-06
6UCLA5-08
7Florida5-010
8Alabama5-013
9Arkansas4-17
10LSU6-012
11Texas A&M4-114
12Stanford5-018
13Nebraska3-211
14Oregon2-35
15Arizona3-217
16Virginia Tech5-024
17Clemson3-29
18Mississippi State4-020
19Georgia4-115
20South Carolina3-216
21Virginia4-123
22Duke4-120
23FAU4-0NR
24Washington2-322
25Oklahoma State3-218

Received Votes: Michigan State

Around the Nation:

Softball America Stock Report: Hokies, Spartans trending up
Wells spoils Brown’s 13 K effort, No. 3 OU downs Arizona State
Alabama’s hot start powered by intent, swagger

