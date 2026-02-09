Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 2

After the Opening Week of the 2026 College Softball season, what changed in the Softball America Top 25 rankings?

Texas Tech remains at the top, earning a win after Texas A&M along the way. Tennessee jumps ahead of Texas and Oklahoma after staying undefeated, while Florida State joins them in the fifth spot.

FAU replaces Ole Miss in the Top 25 after knocking off a trio of Big Ten squads. Virginia Tech rises a good amount, while Clemson and Oregon tumble out of the Top 10.

Softball America Top 25 Rankings

Rank Team Record Last Week’s Ranking 1 Texas Tech 6-0 1 2 Tennessee 5-0 4 3 Texas 4-1 2 4 Oklahoma 3-1 3 5 Florida State 5-0 6 6 UCLA 5-0 8 7 Florida 5-0 10 8 Alabama 5-0 13 9 Arkansas 4-1 7 10 LSU 6-0 12 11 Texas A&M 4-1 14 12 Stanford 5-0 18 13 Nebraska 3-2 11 14 Oregon 2-3 5 15 Arizona 3-2 17 16 Virginia Tech 5-0 24 17 Clemson 3-2 9 18 Mississippi State 4-0 20 19 Georgia 4-1 15 20 South Carolina 3-2 16 21 Virginia 4-1 23 22 Duke 4-1 20 23 FAU 4-0 NR 24 Washington 2-3 22 25 Oklahoma State 3-2 18

Received Votes: Michigan State

Around the Nation:

