Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 3

by: Softball America Staff9 minutes ago

The Clearwater Invitational shook up the Softball America Top 25. Tennessee takes over the top spot after knocking off Florida State, Nebraska and UCLA in Florida. Texas Tech falls one spot after a loss to Nebraska, but a win over the Noles and others. Texas, Oklahoma and Florida State round out the Top Five.

Georgia and LSU essentially swap spots with the Bulldogs entering the Top 10 and the Tigers falling out based on their results in Florida.

The Big 12 sees Oklahoma State rise while UCF and Arizona State climb into the Top 25 as Clemson and FAU exit. Mid-Majors UNF and GCU also received votes.

Softball America Top 25 Rankings

RankTeamRecordWeek 2 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Tennessee10-05-02
2Texas Tech11-15-11
3Texas9-15-03
4Oklahoma8-15-04
5Florida State8-23-25
6Alabama9-04-08
7Arkansas8-14-09
8Florida12-07-07
9Georgia9-25-119
10Nebraska6-43-213
11Stanford8-13-112
12UCLA7-32-36
13Mississippi State10-06-018
14Texas A&M7-33-211
15Oregon5-43-114
16Arizona8-35-115
17Duke7-33-222
18Virginia Tech7-22-216
19South Carolina7-24-020
20LSU7-41-410
21Virginia7-13-021
22Oklahoma State6-43-225
23Washington7-35-024
24Arizona State10-16-0NR
25UCF8-34-2Last Week’s Ranking

