Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 3

The Clearwater Invitational shook up the Softball America Top 25. Tennessee takes over the top spot after knocking off Florida State, Nebraska and UCLA in Florida. Texas Tech falls one spot after a loss to Nebraska, but a win over the Noles and others. Texas, Oklahoma and Florida State round out the Top Five.

Georgia and LSU essentially swap spots with the Bulldogs entering the Top 10 and the Tigers falling out based on their results in Florida.

The Big 12 sees Oklahoma State rise while UCF and Arizona State climb into the Top 25 as Clemson and FAU exit. Mid-Majors UNF and GCU also received votes.

Softball America Top 25 Rankings