Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

by: Softball America Staff25 minutes ago

After the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, which saw a handful of Top 25 teams beat up on each other, Alabama dominated a Top-10 showdown and a few surprises in Week 3 have the Softball America Top 25 rankings in flux. The Top 10 stays about the same with UCLA in and Georgia out after various results. Meanwhile, undefeated GCU and North Carolina join the Top 25 alongside Penn State, while Washington, Arizona State, and UCF, which received votes, fell out of the rankings.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

Softball America Top 25 Rankings

RankTeamRecord (Overall)Last Week’s Record (Week 3)Last Week Ranking
1Tennessee14-04-01
2Texas Tech16-15-02
3Texas14-15-03
4Alabama13-04-06
5Arkansas13-15-07
6Florida19-07-08
7Oklahoma13-25-14
8Nebraska11-45-010
9Florida State12-44-25
10UCLA13-36-012
11Virginia Tech11-24-018
12Georgia13-43-29
13Oklahoma State11-45-022
14Oregon8-63-215
15Virginia12-15-021
16Mississippi State14-14-113
17LSU12-45-020
18Texas A&M10-63-314
19Arizona12-54-216
20Stanford10-42-311
21South Carolina9-52-319
22Duke9-72-417
23Grand Canyon16-06-0NR
24Penn State13-25-0NR
25North Carolina14-05-0NR

