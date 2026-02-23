Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 4

After the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, which saw a handful of Top 25 teams beat up on each other, Alabama dominated a Top-10 showdown and a few surprises in Week 3 have the Softball America Top 25 rankings in flux. The Top 10 stays about the same with UCLA in and Georgia out after various results. Meanwhile, undefeated GCU and North Carolina join the Top 25 alongside Penn State, while Washington, Arizona State, and UCF, which received votes, fell out of the rankings.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

Softball America Top 25 Rankings