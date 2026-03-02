Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 5
As non-conference play winds down, a week without a ton of marquee contests meant not a ton of movement in the Softball America Top 25. The parity in the game has made it tough to rank toward the end of the poll; it has made for more upsets around the nation. UCF and Washington return to the Top 25 as Duke and North Carolina exit. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels were still in consideration, along with Kentucky.
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 4 Record
|Last Week Ranking
|1
|Tennessee
|19-0
|5-0
|1
|2
|Texas Tech
|22-1
|6-0
|2
|3
|Texas
|19-1
|5-0
|3
|4
|Alabama
|7-0
|4
|5
|Arkansas
|19-1
|6-0
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|19-2
|6-0
|6
|7
|UCLA
|18-3
|5-0
|10
|8
|Florida
|23-1
|4-1
|7
|9
|Nebraska
|14-5
|3-1
|8
|10
|Florida State
|17-4
|5-0
|9
|11
|Virginia Tech
|16-2
|5-0
|11
|12
|Georgia
|17-5
|4-1
|12
|13
|Oklahoma State
|15-5
|4-1
|13
|14
|Oregon
|13-6
|5-0
|14
|15
|Virginia
|19-1
|7-0
|15
|16
|LSU
|17-4
|5-0
|17
|17
|Mississippi State
|18-2
|4-1
|16
|18
|Arizona
|17-5
|5-0
|19
|19
|Texas A&M
|15-7
|5-1
|18
|20
|Grand Canyon
|22-0
|6-0
|23
|21
|Stanford
|11-6
|1-2
|20
|22
|Penn State
|16-4
|3-2
|24
|23
|UCF
|20-4
|6-0
|NR
|24
|South Carolina
|15-6
|6-1
|21
|25
|Washington
|15-6
|5-0
|NR