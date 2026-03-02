Skip to main content
Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 5

by: Softball America Staff1 hour ago

As non-conference play winds down, a week without a ton of marquee contests meant not a ton of movement in the Softball America Top 25. The parity in the game has made it tough to rank toward the end of the poll; it has made for more upsets around the nation. UCF and Washington return to the Top 25 as Duke and North Carolina exit. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels were still in consideration, along with Kentucky.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 4 RecordLast Week Ranking
1Tennessee19-05-01
2Texas Tech22-16-02
3Texas19-15-03
4AlabamaLast Week’s Ranking7-04
5Arkansas19-16-05
6Oklahoma19-26-06
7UCLA18-35-010
8Florida23-14-17
9Nebraska14-53-18
10Florida State17-45-09
11Virginia Tech16-25-011
12Georgia17-54-112
13Oklahoma State15-54-113
14Oregon13-65-014
15Virginia19-17-015
16LSU17-45-017
17Mississippi State18-24-116
18Arizona17-55-019
19Texas A&M15-75-118
20Grand Canyon22-06-023
21Stanford11-61-220
22Penn State16-43-224
23UCF20-46-0NR
24South Carolina15-66-121
25Washington15-65-0NR

