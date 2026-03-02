Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 5

As non-conference play winds down, a week without a ton of marquee contests meant not a ton of movement in the Softball America Top 25. The parity in the game has made it tough to rank toward the end of the poll; it has made for more upsets around the nation. UCF and Washington return to the Top 25 as Duke and North Carolina exit. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels were still in consideration, along with Kentucky.

Rank School Overall Record Week 4 Record Last Week Ranking 1 Tennessee 19-0 5-0 1 2 Texas Tech 22-1 6-0 2 3 Texas 19-1 5-0 3 4 Alabama Last Week’s Ranking 7-0 4 5 Arkansas 19-1 6-0 5 6 Oklahoma 19-2 6-0 6 7 UCLA 18-3 5-0 10 8 Florida 23-1 4-1 7 9 Nebraska 14-5 3-1 8 10 Florida State 17-4 5-0 9 11 Virginia Tech 16-2 5-0 11 12 Georgia 17-5 4-1 12 13 Oklahoma State 15-5 4-1 13 14 Oregon 13-6 5-0 14 15 Virginia 19-1 7-0 15 16 LSU 17-4 5-0 17 17 Mississippi State 18-2 4-1 16 18 Arizona 17-5 5-0 19 19 Texas A&M 15-7 5-1 18 20 Grand Canyon 22-0 6-0 23 21 Stanford 11-6 1-2 20 22 Penn State 16-4 3-2 24 23 UCF 20-4 6-0 NR 24 South Carolina 15-6 6-1 21 25 Washington 15-6 5-0 NR

