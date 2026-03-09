Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 6
Teams at the top of the Softball America Top 25 rankings didn’t move much as the top teams flexed their muscles with Tennessee and Alabama staying unbeaten, while Texas and Texas Tech swept their first conference series.
Virginia Tech enters the Top 10 after another ranked win over Penn State. UCF makes the biggest leap after taking the road series in Stillwater. Auburn and Utah enter the Top 25 after series wins over Kentucky and Arizona State. Clemson also received votes.
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 5 Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|1
|Tennessee
|23-0
|4-0
|1
|2
|Texas
|22-1
|3-0
|2
|3
|Texas Tech
|25-1
|3-0
|3
|4
|Alabama
|23-0
|3-0
|4
|5
|Arkansas
|21-2
|2-1
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|24-2
|5-0
|6
|7
|UCLA
|21-3
|3-0
|7
|8
|Florida
|25-1
|2-0
|8
|9
|Nebraska
|18-5
|4-0
|9
|10
|Virginia Tech
|21-2
|5-0
|11
|11
|Florida State
|21-4
|4-0
|10
|12
|Virginia
|22-2
|3-1
|15
|13
|Mississippi State
|24-2
|6-0
|17
|14
|Georgia
|19-7
|1-2
|12
|15
|UCF
|22-5
|2-1
|23
|16
|Oklahoma State
|17-7
|2-2
|13
|17
|Arizona
|20-5
|3-0
|18
|18
|Oregon
|18-7
|5-1
|14
|19
|LSU
|17-7
|0-3
|16
|20
|Stanford
|14-6
|3-0
|21
|21
|Grand Canyon
|27-0
|5-0
|20
|22
|Texas A&M
|17-8
|2-1
|19
|23
|Washington
|19-6
|4-0
|25
|24
|Auburn
|19-7
|2-1
|NR
|25
|Utah
|21-5
|4-0
|NR
