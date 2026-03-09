Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 6

Teams at the top of the Softball America Top 25 rankings didn’t move much as the top teams flexed their muscles with Tennessee and Alabama staying unbeaten, while Texas and Texas Tech swept their first conference series.

Virginia Tech enters the Top 10 after another ranked win over Penn State. UCF makes the biggest leap after taking the road series in Stillwater. Auburn and Utah enter the Top 25 after series wins over Kentucky and Arizona State. Clemson also received votes.

Rank School Overall Record Week 5 Record Last Week’s Ranking 1 Tennessee 23-0 4-0 1 2 Texas 22-1 3-0 2 3 Texas Tech 25-1 3-0 3 4 Alabama 23-0 3-0 4 5 Arkansas 21-2 2-1 5 6 Oklahoma 24-2 5-0 6 7 UCLA 21-3 3-0 7 8 Florida 25-1 2-0 8 9 Nebraska 18-5 4-0 9 10 Virginia Tech 21-2 5-0 11 11 Florida State 21-4 4-0 10 12 Virginia 22-2 3-1 15 13 Mississippi State 24-2 6-0 17 14 Georgia 19-7 1-2 12 15 UCF 22-5 2-1 23 16 Oklahoma State 17-7 2-2 13 17 Arizona 20-5 3-0 18 18 Oregon 18-7 5-1 14 19 LSU 17-7 0-3 16 20 Stanford 14-6 3-0 21 21 Grand Canyon 27-0 5-0 20 22 Texas A&M 17-8 2-1 19 23 Washington 19-6 4-0 25 24 Auburn 19-7 2-1 NR 25 Utah 21-5 4-0 NR

