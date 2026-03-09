Skip to main content
Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 6

by: Softball America Staff1 hour ago

Teams at the top of the Softball America Top 25 rankings didn’t move much as the top teams flexed their muscles with Tennessee and Alabama staying unbeaten, while Texas and Texas Tech swept their first conference series.

Virginia Tech enters the Top 10 after another ranked win over Penn State. UCF makes the biggest leap after taking the road series in Stillwater. Auburn and Utah enter the Top 25 after series wins over Kentucky and Arizona State. Clemson also received votes.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 5 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Tennessee23-04-01
2Texas22-13-02
3Texas Tech25-13-03
4Alabama23-03-04
5Arkansas21-22-15
6Oklahoma24-25-06
7UCLA21-33-07
8Florida25-12-08
9Nebraska18-54-09
10Virginia Tech21-25-011
11Florida State21-44-010
12Virginia22-23-115
13Mississippi State24-26-017
14Georgia19-71-212
15UCF22-52-123
16Oklahoma State17-72-213
17Arizona20-53-018
18Oregon18-75-114
19LSU17-70-316
20Stanford14-63-021
21Grand Canyon27-05-020
22Texas A&M17-82-119
23Washington19-64-025
24Auburn19-72-1NR
25Utah21-54-0NR

