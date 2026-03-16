Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 7

Another week of college softball brings more changes to the Softball America Top 25 rankings. The Top 10 stays relatively the same, aside from Arkansas moving down and Florida State coming back up. Texas and Texas Tech flip spots as the Longhorns are on a 24-game winning streak, and Texas Tech, while winning the series, sustained its second loss of the season in a run-rule defeat to Arizona.

Baylor enters the Top 25 for the first time this season, while Duke and Clemson return, filling the spots of Stanford, Auburn and Utah, which fall out of the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Grand Canyon continues to climb as the last undefeated team, but it will have its first Top-25 matchup against Oklahoma State this upcoming week.

Rank School Overall Record Week 6 Record Last Week’s Ranking 1 Tennessee 27-1 4-1 1 2 Texas 26-1 4-0 3 3 Texas Tech 27-2 2-1 2 4 Alabama 26-1 3-1 4 5 Oklahoma 28-2 4-0 6 6 UCLA 25-3 3-0 7 7 Florida 29-1 4-0 8 8 Nebraska 21-5 3-0 9 9 Arkansas 23-4 2-2 5 10 Florida State 25-4 4-0 11 11 Georgia 20-7 1-0 14 12 Virginia 25-3 3-1 12 13 Mississippi State 27-4 2-2 13 14 Virginia Tech 23-4 2-2 10 15 Arizona 21-7 1-2 17 16 Oregon 21-7 3-0 18 17 Texas A&M 19-8 2-0 22 18 Grand Canyon 30-0 3-0 21 19 Washington 22-6 3-0 23 20 Duke 18-10 3-1 NR 21 UCF 23-7 1-2 15 22 Oklahoma State 18-9 1-2 16 23 Clemson 19-9 3-1 NR 24 Baylor 20-7 3-1 NR 25 LSU 18-9 1-2 19

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