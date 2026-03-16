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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 7

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon51 minutes agoBradyVernon

Another week of college softball brings more changes to the Softball America Top 25 rankings. The Top 10 stays relatively the same, aside from Arkansas moving down and Florida State coming back up. Texas and Texas Tech flip spots as the Longhorns are on a 24-game winning streak, and Texas Tech, while winning the series, sustained its second loss of the season in a run-rule defeat to Arizona.

Baylor enters the Top 25 for the first time this season, while Duke and Clemson return, filling the spots of Stanford, Auburn and Utah, which fall out of the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Grand Canyon continues to climb as the last undefeated team, but it will have its first Top-25 matchup against Oklahoma State this upcoming week.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 6 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Tennessee27-14-11
2Texas26-14-03
3Texas Tech27-22-12
4Alabama26-13-14
5Oklahoma28-24-06
6UCLA25-33-07
7Florida29-14-08
8Nebraska21-53-09
9Arkansas23-42-25
10Florida State25-44-011
11Georgia20-71-014
12Virginia25-33-112
13Mississippi State27-42-213
14Virginia Tech23-42-210
15Arizona21-71-217
16Oregon21-73-018
17Texas A&M19-82-022
18Grand Canyon30-03-021
19Washington22-63-023
20Duke18-103-1NR
21UCF23-71-215
22Oklahoma State18-91-216
23Clemson19-93-1NR
24Baylor20-73-1NR
25LSU18-91-219

More from Softball America:

Mid-Major Power Rankings
Big 12 Power Rankings

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