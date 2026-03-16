Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 7
Another week of college softball brings more changes to the Softball America Top 25 rankings. The Top 10 stays relatively the same, aside from Arkansas moving down and Florida State coming back up. Texas and Texas Tech flip spots as the Longhorns are on a 24-game winning streak, and Texas Tech, while winning the series, sustained its second loss of the season in a run-rule defeat to Arizona.
Baylor enters the Top 25 for the first time this season, while Duke and Clemson return, filling the spots of Stanford, Auburn and Utah, which fall out of the Softball America Top 25 rankings. Grand Canyon continues to climb as the last undefeated team, but it will have its first Top-25 matchup against Oklahoma State this upcoming week.
The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 6 Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|1
|Tennessee
|27-1
|4-1
|1
|2
|Texas
|26-1
|4-0
|3
|3
|Texas Tech
|27-2
|2-1
|2
|4
|Alabama
|26-1
|3-1
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|28-2
|4-0
|6
|6
|UCLA
|25-3
|3-0
|7
|7
|Florida
|29-1
|4-0
|8
|8
|Nebraska
|21-5
|3-0
|9
|9
|Arkansas
|23-4
|2-2
|5
|10
|Florida State
|25-4
|4-0
|11
|11
|Georgia
|20-7
|1-0
|14
|12
|Virginia
|25-3
|3-1
|12
|13
|Mississippi State
|27-4
|2-2
|13
|14
|Virginia Tech
|23-4
|2-2
|10
|15
|Arizona
|21-7
|1-2
|17
|16
|Oregon
|21-7
|3-0
|18
|17
|Texas A&M
|19-8
|2-0
|22
|18
|Grand Canyon
|30-0
|3-0
|21
|19
|Washington
|22-6
|3-0
|23
|20
|Duke
|18-10
|3-1
|NR
|21
|UCF
|23-7
|1-2
|15
|22
|Oklahoma State
|18-9
|1-2
|16
|23
|Clemson
|19-9
|3-1
|NR
|24
|Baylor
|20-7
|3-1
|NR
|25
|LSU
|18-9
|1-2
|19
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