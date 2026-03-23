Skip to main content
Join Now

Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 8

by: Softball America Staff16 minutes ago

There is a new team atop the Softball America Top 25 rankings this week. Texas, the defending national champions, returns to the No. 1 spot while on a program-best 26-game winning streak. Florida, which knocked off previously top-ranked Tennessee, vaults into the top five.

Stanford trades spots with Baylor, who falls back out of the Softball America Top 25, as the lone new team in this week’s rankings. There wasn’t much reshuffling aside from Florida’s jump and GCU falling behind Oklahoma State after falling to the Cowgirls.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 7 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Texas28-12-02
2Texas Tech30-23-03
3Florida31-22-17
4Tennessee28-31-21
5Oklahoma31-22-05
6Alabama29-23-14
7UCLA27-32-06
8Nebraska24-53-08
9Arkansas27-44-09
10Florida State28-43-010
11Georgia23-83-111
12Virginia27-32-012
13Virginia Tech28-45-014
14Mississippi State29-62-213
15Arizona23-82-115
16Oregon23-82-116
17Texas A&M22-93-017
18Duke22-104-020
19Washington26-64-019
20LSU21-103-125
21Clemson22-103-123
22UCF24-101-321
23Oklahoma State21-103-122
24Grand Canyon33-13-118
25Stanford18-83-0NR

You may also like