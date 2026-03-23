Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 8

There is a new team atop the Softball America Top 25 rankings this week. Texas, the defending national champions, returns to the No. 1 spot while on a program-best 26-game winning streak. Florida, which knocked off previously top-ranked Tennessee, vaults into the top five.

Stanford trades spots with Baylor, who falls back out of the Softball America Top 25, as the lone new team in this week’s rankings. There wasn’t much reshuffling aside from Florida’s jump and GCU falling behind Oklahoma State after falling to the Cowgirls.