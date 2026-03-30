Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 9
The Softball America Top 25 rankings saw a mix-up in the Top 10 as winning streaks around the country came to an end. Despite Texas losing its first game since opening week, the Longhorns remain in the top spot with a Top-Five throwdown looming in Tuscaloosa this upcoming week. Nebraska and Arkansas both make a jump up after series wins over UCLA and Florida. `
Arizona State re-enters the Softball America Top 25 rankings after a perfect road trip to North Carolina, while Stanford exits following their disappointing end to their adventure in the Tar Heel state. Red-hot Louisville also had votes.
The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout
|Rank
|School
|Overall Record
|Week 8 Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|1
|Texas
|31-2
|3-1
|1
|2
|Texas Tech
|34-2
|4-0
|2
|3
|Oklahoma
|34-3
|3-1
|5
|4
|Alabama
|33-2
|4-0
|6
|5
|Nebraska
|26-6
|2-1
|8
|6
|Arkansas
|30-5
|3-1
|9
|7
|Florida
|33-4
|2-2
|3
|8
|Florida State
|32-4
|4-0
|10
|9
|UCLA
|29-5
|2-2
|7
|10
|Georgia
|27-8
|4-0
|11
|11
|Tennessee
|30-5
|2-2
|4
|12
|Virginia
|31-3
|4-0
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|31-4
|3-0
|13
|14
|Arizona
|27-8
|4-0
|15
|15
|Mississippi State
|31-7
|2-1
|14
|16
|Oregon
|26-9
|3-1
|16
|17
|Texas A&M
|24-11
|2-2
|17
|18
|Washington
|30-6
|4-0
|19
|19
|Duke
|24-11
|2-1
|18
|20
|LSU
|23-12
|2-2
|21
|21
|UCF
|28-10
|4-0
|22
|22
|Arizona State
|28-9
|5-0
|NR
|23
|Oklahoma State
|25-10
|4-0
|23
|24
|Grand Canyon
|36-2
|3-1
|24
|25
|Clemson
|23-13
|1-3
|20