Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

The Softball America Top 25 rankings saw a mix-up in the Top 10 as winning streaks around the country came to an end. Despite Texas losing its first game since opening week, the Longhorns remain in the top spot with a Top-Five throwdown looming in Tuscaloosa this upcoming week. Nebraska and Arkansas both make a jump up after series wins over UCLA and Florida. `

Arizona State re-enters the Softball America Top 25 rankings after a perfect road trip to North Carolina, while Stanford exits following their disappointing end to their adventure in the Tar Heel state. Red-hot Louisville also had votes.