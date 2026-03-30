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Softball America Top 25 Rankings: Week 9

by: Softball America Staff1 hour ago

The Softball America Top 25 rankings saw a mix-up in the Top 10 as winning streaks around the country came to an end. Despite Texas losing its first game since opening week, the Longhorns remain in the top spot with a Top-Five throwdown looming in Tuscaloosa this upcoming week. Nebraska and Arkansas both make a jump up after series wins over UCLA and Florida. `

Arizona State re-enters the Softball America Top 25 rankings after a perfect road trip to North Carolina, while Stanford exits following their disappointing end to their adventure in the Tar Heel state. Red-hot Louisville also had votes.

The Softball America Top 25 Rankings are presented by Go Rout

RankSchoolOverall RecordWeek 8 RecordLast Week’s Ranking
1Texas31-23-11
2Texas Tech34-24-02
3Oklahoma34-33-15
4Alabama33-24-06
5Nebraska26-62-18
6Arkansas30-53-19
7Florida33-42-23
8Florida State32-44-010
9UCLA29-52-27
10Georgia27-84-011
11Tennessee30-52-24
12Virginia31-34-012
13Virginia Tech31-43-013
14Arizona27-84-015
15Mississippi State31-72-114
16Oregon26-93-116
17Texas A&M24-112-217
18Washington30-64-019
19Duke24-112-118
20LSU23-122-221
21UCF28-104-022
22Arizona State28-95-0NR
23Oklahoma State25-104-023
24Grand Canyon36-23-124
25Clemson23-131-320

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