Softball America's 2026 Preseason Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. As the season progresses, RPI and KPI data will also be added to this composite.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most.

Finally, all statistics are based on 2025 season‑ending data. They will be updated each week throughout the season to keep the rankings current and meaningful.

A Look Towards 2026

The 2026 College Softball season has finally arrived. Early projections suggest that Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma have already created some separation at the top. Even so, last season showed us that parity is becoming a defining feature of the sport. As we begin a new year, that trend may continue to shape the national landscape.

With that in mind, we present our Preseason Top 25 Composite Ranking to help kick‑start the 2026 season.

Preseason College Softball Top 25 Composite Rankings

Offensive Analysis

Stanford finished last season ranked just behind Ohio State in runs scored per game. As the new year begins, the question is whether the Cardinal can match that level of production again. If they do, they have the potential to make a significant impact in the postseason.

On the other hand, Tennessee entered this season with a different challenge. The Lady Vols ranked near the bottom of our Top 25 in runs scored last year. In addition, they lost several key power hitters from that lineup. The focus now is whether they have been able to replace that offensive output effectively

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Oklahoma finished the 2025 season outside the top 10 in ERA, which is unusual for a program with its track record. The Sooners leaned heavily on Sam Landry throughout the year. Now, the question is whether an influx of new arms can help Patty Gasso’s staff return to a top‑five level in 2026.

Meanwhile, Georgia enters the season with reason for optimism in the circle. The additions of Addisen Fisher, Maddie Johnson, and Presley Harrison give the Bulldogs a deeper and more dynamic pitching staff. As a result, they could see a noticeable jump in production this year.

This Week’s Schedule Analysis

Opening weekend always brings matchups that can shake up the Top 25 before anyone has time to settle in. Texas opens its season at the UTSA Invitational, where the Longhorns will face Washington and Nebraska twice. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech and South Carolina meet twice in the Gamecock Invitational, adding another early test for both programs.

Out west, the Oklahoma teams are challenging themselves right away. The Sooners take on both Arizona and Arizona State to start their season. At the same time, Oklahoma State heads to the Stanford Invitational, where the Cowgirls will face California and Stanford twice.

The weekend’s largest event is the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. Every game will stream on the GameChanger app, and select matchups will air on MLB Network. Fans can view the full schedule on the tournament’s official page.

🌴🌞 We are so close to hearing the words “Play Ball!”



Don’t miss a single pitch of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic presented by @MaxBP! Every game is available FREE on all your devices thanks to Official Sponsors @GetGameChanger & @MLB.🥎🔥



▶️ 5⃣ contests on @MLBNetwork… pic.twitter.com/azRruMP0hF — National Fastpitch Coaches Association (@NFCAorg) January 22, 2026

Softball America Preseason Player Rankings

Softball America 2026 Freshman Watch List

Softball America Preseason Top 25

