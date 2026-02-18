Softball America's 2026 Week Three Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. As the season progresses, RPI and KPI data will also be added to this composite.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most

Week Three Composite Rankings

There is a new No. 1 this week. Tennessee continued its red‑hot start to the season with a dominant showing at the Clearwater Invitational. The Lady Vols’ consistent execution and depth across the lineup left little doubt about their place at the top of the rankings.

Meanwhile, Georgia emerged as the biggest mover of the week. The Bulldogs delivered a strong overall performance in Clearwater, suffering just a single loss while stacking quality wins that propelled them up the rankings. Duke also made notable progress, climbing four spots after posting a 3–2 record and continuing to show growth against a challenging slate.

On the other end of the spectrum, several teams endured weekends they would rather forget. LSU managed only one victory during its East Coast trip, while Virginia Tech stumbled with losses to Michigan State and Charlotte. Clemson likewise faced difficulties, dropping a pair of games, one to Texas State and suffering a run‑rule loss to Arkansas.

With these early‑season storylines taking shape, we now present our Week Three Composite Rankings, an assessment that balances results, performance quality, and overall momentum as the season begins to take clearer form.

Offensive Analysis

Early Separation at the Plate

As the early season continues to take shape, the offensive metrics begin to reveal not only who is winning, but how those wins are being generated. The data underscores a clear divide between elite, complete offenses and teams still searching for consistency at the plate.

At the top, Oklahoma remains the gold standard offensively. The Sooners lead the field with a staggering .462 team batting average and a nation‑best 38 home runs, pairing elite contact with consistent power. Leading the way is Gabbie Garcia with seven home runs and Kasidi Pickering with five of her own. Moreover, their ability to score while maintaining discipline reflects an offense that applies constant pressure without relying solely on the long ball. As a result, Oklahoma continues to set the benchmark for offensive efficiency.

Arkansas and Texas showcase contrasting but equally effective approaches. Arkansas blends strong on‑base production with power, evident in its 1.212 OPS. Tianna Bell leads the charge with a staggering .968 slugging percentage. Texas leans on balance and situational execution, and at the top of that is Reese Atwood with six home runs and 23 RBIs. Although the Longhorns trail the Razorbacks in raw slugging, their 9.90 runs per game and steady extra‑base output highlight an offense capable of manufacturing runs in multiple ways.

Meanwhile, Florida, South Carolina, and Alabama form a formidable second tier. Florida’s offensive profile stands out for its consistency, posting double‑digit run production with minimal volatility across categories. South Carolina, on the other hand, compensates for modest power numbers with aggressive baserunning, ranking among the leaders in stolen bases per game. Alabama’s inclusion in this group is driven largely by power efficiency, as the Crimson Tide converts opportunities into damage at a high rate despite fewer overall plate appearances.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Run Prevention Taking Center Stage

At the top of the rankings, Tennessee has established itself as the national standard in the circle. The Lady Vols’ 0.33 team ERA and 0.71 WHIP are elite by any measure, underscoring a pitching staff that consistently controls innings and eliminates free opportunities. A staggering statistic to fathom, the tandem of Karlyn Pickens and Erin Nuwer has yet to give up an earned run this year in 44.1 innings of work. As a result, Tennessee’s profile reflects a complete run‑prevention unit rather than reliance on a single ace.

Similarly, Alabama and Mississippi State form a powerful defensive tier directly behind Tennessee. Alabama’s combination of strikeout production (7.44 K/PG) and low home‑run allowance illustrates a staff built to win in multiple environments. A pair of true freshmen for the Crimson Tide, Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi, have a combined record of 7-0 with a combined 1.03 ERA.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, pairs one of the lowest WHIP marks in the field (0.64) with a near‑perfect fielding percentage of .996, highlighting exceptional efficiency and execution. Peja Goold has been one of the biggest impact transfer pitchers in the country, posting a 0.57 ERA over nearly 25 innings. Together, these teams exemplify how clean defense amplifies pitching effectiveness.

Transitioning slightly downward, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and Florida continue to show strong balance. Texas Tech’s low ERA (1.43) and disciplined approach to limiting walks suggest a staff that thrives on command. Arkansas remains consistent across categories, while Florida’s placement reflects depth and reliability, even if its numbers are marginally less dominant than the top tier. In each case, these teams remain difficult to score against because they avoid extended innings and self‑inflicted damage.

This Week’s Schedule Analysis

The Mary Nutter Classic Takes Center Stage

The Mary Nutter traditionally blends marquee teams with mid‑major and international matchups, and this year follows that blueprint.

Thursday begins with Oregon facing off against the SEC, with matchups against Auburn and Texas A&M. And South Carolina battles Washington in the other ranked-versus-ranked matchup. Providing intrigue, Texas Tech squares off against Team Japan in one of the evening games.

On Friday, Oklahoma faces Duke, two teams steadily improving after an uneasy start to the season. That same Duke team will turn around and face another formidable opponent in the evening session against UCLA. The giant killers from Nebraska will face South Carolina on Fenway Field to start their tournament.

Nebraska, which has consistently challenged itself with tough competition to start the season, will lock up with Texas A&M to highlight the day. Duke and Oregon, along with Auburn and Washington, highlight Saturday’s action. Oklahoma entertains Washington, along with UCLA, facing Texas A&M to conclude the tournament.

