Softball America's Week 10 Composite Rankings

Introduction to the Composite Rankings and Statistics

The rankings presented below are independent of the Softball America Top 25. Instead, they combine all major college softball polls into a single average list. RPI. KPI and, new this year, DSR bring more computer data elements to the rankings. All rankings reflect games played from Monday to Monday of the previous week.

In addition, the offensive and pitching/defensive analyses highlight the key metrics that most often predict success. These sections help show how each team performs in the areas that matter most, along with some key trending information from week to week.

Week 10 Composite Rankings

Following this weekend’s action, the top of this week’s Composite Rankings underwent a complete, albeit subtle, reshuffling across the top eight. That movement is headlined by Alabama’s ascent to No. 1. After dropping the series opener, the Crimson Tide answered emphatically, securing wins in the final two games against Texas to reclaim momentum and the top spot.

Despite the setback, Texas remains firmly in the national championship conversation. The Longhorns now return home for an immediate litmus test, hosting Oklahoma in a marquee three‑game series featuring two of the top three teams in the country.

Elsewhere, the most significant rise and fall came out of the ACC in a high‑profile showdown between Duke and Virginia. Duke continued its torrid stretch, completing a three‑game sweep that propelled the Blue Devils up three spots in the rankings. Conversely, Virginia absorbed the weekend’s biggest drop, sliding three positions after being unable to slow Duke’s surging lineup.

Editor’s note: All rankings and statistics were before Tuesday’s games.

Offensive Analysis

The Long Ball Still Driving the Narrative

As conference play deepens, conventional wisdom suggests that power numbers should begin to taper off. Instead, the opposite continues to unfold. Home runs remain on the rise, and the sport’s premier offenses are showing no signs of slowing. Oklahoma now sits just 17 home runs shy of the single‑season record with 14 regular‑season games remaining, placing the Sooners firmly on record‑watch territory. Meanwhile, UCLA has already surpassed its program record for home runs and remains well within striking distance of the 161‑homer benchmark.

The power surge extends beyond the sport’s two most prolific lineups. Texas Tech, Florida, and Virginia Tech all remain on pace to eclipse 100 home runs by the conclusion of postseason play, positioning themselves alongside Oklahoma and UCLA in rare company. Should current trends hold, the 2026 season would stand as the most powerful in the history of college softball, potentially becoming the first with five teams reaching the 100‑home‑run plateau in a single year.

Bottom Tier Offenses Stagnate

LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee remain clustered near the bottom of the Top 25 as offensive limitations continued to surface. Ongoing challenges in slugging and OPS have stalled any upward momentum, with each team dropping a game or an entire series due to inconsistent production. As a result, all three remain firmly in the middle tier of the SEC standings, still searching for an offensive spark.

Momentum Builds for Alabama, Duke, and Texas

Conversely, Alabama, Duke, and Texas continued their offensive ascent. The Crimson Tide showed renewed momentum following a strong weekend, highlighted by noticeable increases in OPS and slugging that signal a lineup trending upward. Duke’s sustained production further validated its recent rise, reinforcing that the surge is trend‑driven rather than matchup‑dependent. Meanwhile, Texas edged forward despite a series loss, as gains in runs per game and stolen bases underscored a more dynamic, multi‑dimensional offensive approach beyond pure power.

Pitching/Defense Analysis

Texas Tech and Grand Canyon Hold Steady Through Efficiency

Both teams remained near their Week 8 positions but improved situational efficiency, particularly in opponent batting average and ground‑ball rate. Texas Tech’s strikeout‑to‑walk balance stabilized, while Grand Canyon continued to limit base‑runner damage despite modest increases in contact rate.

Oklahoma Remains Stable, While Arkansas and Virginia Tech Absorb Slight Regression

Oklahoma’s overall efficiency held relatively constant, but home runs allowed remained elevated, preventing upward movement despite solid strikeout numbers. Arkansas and Virginia Tech experienced small ERA and WHIP increases, driven by higher opponent batting average and reduced ground‑ball effectiveness. Neither collapsed, but the margins tightened as competition elevated.

Pitching Red Flags Linger for UCLA, Arizona, and Stanford

UCLA, Arizona, and Stanford continue to sit near the bottom of the Top 25 in overall pitching production, with each staff allowing more than 30 home runs on the season. Arizona’s issues are particularly pronounced, as the Wildcats have already surrendered 47 long balls, underscoring ongoing struggles to limit damaging contact. While UCLA and Arizona possess more than enough offensive firepower to position themselves as Women’s College World Series threats, the mounting question remains whether those bats can fully offset pitching inconsistencies. As May approaches and the margin for error tightens, an inability to consistently get teams out, especially against elite lineups, could loom large in their postseason fate.

Team Profiles